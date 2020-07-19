Which of these festival moments do you miss the most?

19 July 2020, 16:17 | Updated: 19 July 2020, 17:16

Missing the experience of heading down to a festival to see your favourite bands play? Well, until live music makes a full return, enjoy these memorable images from yesteryear...

  1. The excitement of arriving for a big weekend!

    Fans on the first day of Bestival at Lulworth Castle in 2018.
    Fans on the first day of Bestival at Lulworth Castle in 2018. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

  2. Planning fancy dress with your mates

    Who remembers these rubber horse masks? Latitude, 2008.
    Who remembers these rubber horse masks? Latitude, 2008. Picture: Louise Wilson/Getty Images

  3. Just chilling out with your friends

    Fans kick back on the second day of the Isle Of Wight festival 2007.
    Fans kick back on the second day of the Isle Of Wight festival 2007. Picture: Rosie Greenway/Getty Images

  4. Being part of an amazing crowd

    The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury's 40th anniversary in 2010.
    The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury's 40th anniversary in 2010. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

  5. Getting lost in the moment

    Crowd surfing antics at V Festival 2003.
    Crowd surfing antics at V Festival 2003. Picture: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

  6. Being down the front

    Fans get up close and personal with Skin from Skunk Anansie at V Festival, 2003
    Fans get up close and personal with Skin from Skunk Anansie at V Festival, 2003. Picture: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

  7. A lazy Sunday afternoon at a festival

    Sheltering under the sun beneath a marquee at Glastonbury 1995.
    Sheltering under the sun beneath a marquee at Glastonbury 1995. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

  8. Getting ready for the headline act

    Reading Festival, 2002
    Reading Festival, 2002. Picture: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  9. The lights! The show! The Lights!

    The crowd at the Dance Area at Exit Festival in Serbia, 2017.
    The crowd at the Dance Area at Exit Festival in Serbia, 2017. Picture: Gordon Stabbins/Getty Images

  10. Enjoying great performances

    The crowd watch The Libertines at Victorious Festival in 2018.
    The crowd watch The Libertines at Victorious Festival in 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

  11. The euphoria when the headline set comes to a climax

    Latitude Festival, 19 July 2008.
    Latitude Festival, 19 July 2008. Picture: Peter Smith/Photoshot/Getty Images

  12. Festival nightlife

    A view of the Glastonbury Festival site at night, June 2015
    A view of the Glastonbury Festival site at night, June 2015. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

  13. The communal feel of the campsites

    The view from the Tipi Field at Glastonbury, 2011
    The view from the Tipi Field at Glastonbury, 2011. Picture: Felix Kunze/Redferns/Getty Images

  14. Those misty early festival mornings

    Dawn at Bestival, 2018.
    Dawn at Bestival, 2018. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

