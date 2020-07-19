Which of these festival moments do you miss the most?
19 July 2020, 16:17 | Updated: 19 July 2020, 17:16
Missing the experience of heading down to a festival to see your favourite bands play? Well, until live music makes a full return, enjoy these memorable images from yesteryear...
The excitement of arriving for a big weekend!
Planning fancy dress with your mates
Just chilling out with your friends
Being part of an amazing crowd
Getting lost in the moment
Being down the front
A lazy Sunday afternoon at a festival
Getting ready for the headline act
The lights! The show! The Lights!
Enjoying great performances
The euphoria when the headline set comes to a climax
Festival nightlife
The communal feel of the campsites
Those misty early festival mornings