Victorious Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage splits and more
29 March 2022, 15:51
The Portsmouth Festival will return in 2022. Find out who's headlining, who else is on the bill and how get tickets.
Victorious Festival is set to take place this year, returning on Southsea Seafront in Portsmouth across the August Bank Holiday.
Find out everything we know about the event so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to get tickets.
What are the dates for Victorious 2022?
The festival takes place on August Bank Holiday weekend from 26th - 28th August 2022.
Who's headlining Victorious 2022?
- Stereopphonics
- Paolo Nutini
- Sam Fender
Who's on the Victorious 2022 line-up?
Friday 26th August
- Stereophonics
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- James
- Anna Calvi
- Self Esteem
- SOAK
- Primal Scream
Saturday 27th August
- Paolo Nutini
- Bastille
- The Wombats
- Declan McKenna
- Ocean Colour Scene
- Kula Shaker
- White Lies
- Andy C
- Inhaler
- Dodie
- Sports Team
- The Subways
- Remi Wolf
- We Are Scientists
- Maya Delilah
- Coach Party
- Aziya
- Tamzene
- The K's
- Worry Worry
- Sugababes
Sunday 28th August
- Sam Fender
- Anne-Marie
- Nothing But Thieves
- Suede
- Becky Hill
- Metronomy
- Amy MacDonald
- Editors
- Examples
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Hot Chip Megamix
- Sam Ryder
- Embrace
- The Reytons
- Little Man Tate
- Turin Breaks
- Alfie Templeman
- Little Boots
- John Dylan Thomas
- Bessie Turner
- Honeyglaze
- Beren Olivia
- Margo Cilker
- Fiona Bevan
- Harvey Jay Dodgson
Are Victorious 2022 tickets on sale?
Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from victoriousfestival.co.uk.
