Victorious Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage splits and more

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender. Picture: 1. Ross Gilmore/Redferns 2. Gilmore/Redferns/Getty 3. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Portsmouth Festival will return in 2022. Find out who's headlining, who else is on the bill and how get tickets.

Victorious Festival is set to take place this year, returning on Southsea Seafront in Portsmouth across the August Bank Holiday.

Find out everything we know about the event so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to get tickets.

Victorious Festival returns for 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

What are the dates for Victorious 2022?

The festival takes place on August Bank Holiday weekend from 26th - 28th August 2022.

Who's headlining Victorious 2022?

Stereopphonics

Paolo Nutini

Sam Fender

Sam Fender will close Victorious Festival 2022 with a headline set. Picture: Press

Who's on the Victorious 2022 line-up?

Friday 26th August

Stereophonics

Bombay Bicycle Club

James

Anna Calvi

Self Esteem

SOAK

Primal Scream

Saturday 27th August

Paolo Nutini

Bastille

The Wombats

Declan McKenna

Ocean Colour Scene

Kula Shaker

White Lies

Andy C

Inhaler

Dodie

Sports Team

The Subways

Remi Wolf

We Are Scientists

Baby Queen

Stephen Fretwell

The Blue Stones

The Longest Johns

The K'S

Maya Delilah

Coach Party

Aziya

Tamzene

Worry Worry

Sugababes

Sunday 28th August

Sam Fender

Anne-Marie

Nothing But Thieves

Suede

Becky Hill

Metronomy

Amy MacDonald

Editors

Examples

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Hot Chip Megamix

Sam Ryder

Embrace

The Reytons

Little Man Tate

Turin Breaks

Alfie Templeman

Little Boots

John Dylan Thomas

Bessie Turner

Honeyglaze

Beren Olivia

Margo Cilker

Fiona Bevan

Harvey Jay Dodgson

The Libertines

Are Victorious 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now from victoriousfestival.co.uk.

