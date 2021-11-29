Sam Fender, Kasabian and more to headline Truck Festival 2022

Sam Fender and Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian - just two of the artists headlining Truck Festival 2022. Picture: Gary Mather / Jill ODonnell / Alamy Stock Photo / Giles Smith

Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms and The Kooks will also top the bill for the special 25th anniversary event.

Truck Festival have announced details of their 2022 line-up.

The festival, which takes place at Hill Farm, Oxfordshire between 22nd and 24th July 2022, will return for the first time in three years with no less than FIVE headliners.

Topping the bill next July will be Sam Fender, Kasabian and Bombay Bicycle Club, with special co-headliners The Kooks and a Thursday night headliner in the shape of Radio X favourites Blossoms.

Also announced today for the massive line-up are Sigrid, Easy Life, Sports Team, Inhaler, Kelis, Black Honey, Sundara Karma, Shame, The Big Moon, Alfie Templeman, Yard Act, Baby Queen, Vistas, The Magic Gang, The Subways, Orla Gartland, Spector, Do Nothing, The Orielles, Sorry, Lime Garden, The Goa Express and Phoebe Green.

Truck Festival was last held in the summer of 2019. Picture: Francisco Augusto/Press

Only a limited number of Truck 2022 tickets remain, with Weekend Tickets on sale now from truckfestival.com.

Truck Festival 2022 will feature five headliners! Picture: Giles Smith/Press

Festival organiser Conor Burns said: “It's been a very long time coming but it feels so good to be back. To have four of our all-time favourites sharing headliner duties is a real privilege. Sam Fender, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Kasabian to close off the Sunday night, Truck Festival 2022 is already proving to be one for the history books."