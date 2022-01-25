Blossoms announce Ribbon Around The Bomb album and single

Blossoms
Blossoms have announced the details of their Ribbon Around The Bomb album. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

The Stockport band are back with details of their fourth studio album have shared its title track and it's official video.

Blossoms have announced their brand-new, fourth studio album will be entitled Ribbon Around The Bomb and set for release on 29th April 2022.

The band have also shared the title track from the record and and its accompanying video, directed by Edwin Burdis, Arctic Monkeys’ Creative Director, who worked on the band’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and AM albums.

Watch the official video for Ribbon Around The Bomb below:

Speaking about the new album and single, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: "While on tour in 2019 in Mexico, I visited Frida Kahlo’s house. Looking at her paintings on show, someone had described one of them as being like a ‘ribbon around a bomb’. I immediately thought that it was a great title for a song and album because of the imagery that it evoked in my mind. I thought about how lots of things in life could be described as being a ribbon around a bomb in the sense that as people we often dress things up which have a darkness lying beneath them".

The track follows Blossoms previously released single, Care For, which also features on the album:

Ribbon Around The Bomb tracklist:

  1. The Writer’s Theme
  2. Ode To NYC
  3. Ribbon Around The Bomb
  4. The Sulking Poet
  5. Born Wild
  6. The Writer
  7. Everything About You
  8. Care For
  9. Cinerama
  10. Holy Days
  11. Edith Machinist Visions
  12. The Last Chapter

