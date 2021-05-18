Everything Everything & Arlo Parks added to Truck Festival 2021

Everything Everything and Arlo Parks will be performing at Truck Festival 2021. Picture: 1. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty 2. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester outfit and the singer-songwriter are among the new names added to the bill at the Oxfordshire festival this year.

Truck Festival has added the likes of Everything Everything and Arlo Parks to its 2021 line-up.

The Oxfordshire festival, which takes place from 23-25 July, sold out ahead of any acts being announced this year, but more stellar artists are still being added to its bill.

Also announced this week are Swim Deep, Billy Nomates, Jaws, Oscar Lang, The K’s and Only the Poets.

They join previously announced headliners Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks and Royal Blood.

Truck’s newest tradition of opening its doors on the Thursday will continue this year with Blossoms, Swim Deep, The Snuts and Vistas.

⚡️ RT & LIKE FOR THE CHANCE TO WIN 6 x WEEKEND TICKETS ⚡️



Super excited to welcome Everything Everything, Arlo Parks + so much more to your Truck Festival 2021 Line-Up! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMzpsw7gFZ — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) May 17, 2021

The last remaining tickets will go on resale this Thursday 20 May for those who signed up to the waiting list.

Head to truckfestival.com for more information.

Festival marketing manager Conor Burns said of the latest news: "We're so happy to share a huge wave of artists and stages to our bumper Truck Festival 2021 Line-up! Favourites Everything Everything will help us see into the Saturday and we're over the moon to welcome the hugely talented (and BRIT Award Winning) Arlo Parks to Hill Farm for the first time. Barrioke with Shaun Williamson in the Rockin Chair is going to once again tear the roof off our Barn, and truly is a sight to behold! As we've said, the whole team are truly overwhelmed with the response and still in awe of the demand for tickets this year, July cannot come quick enough."

Watch the Truck Festival 2019 after-movie:

