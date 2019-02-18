Catfish & The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon & more for TRNSMT 2019

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann and Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Michael Hickey/Getty Images & Press

The Longshot rockers and the Scottish singer-songwriter are among those confirmed for the third year of the Glasgow Green festival.

Catfish And The Bottlemen are set to headline TRNSMT Festival 2019.

After offering up lyric-based clues to music fans and allowing them to guess the line-up on Facebook, the festival -which takes place from 12-14 July - has confirmed it's line-up for this year.

The Longshot rockers are set to top the bill on Saturday 13 July, with support in the likes of Bastille, Richard Ashcroft, Sundara Karma and DMA's.

Gerry Cinnamon will play the support slot on the Friday night of the festival, providing the warm up to soon-to-be Glastonbury headliner Stormzy.

The Belter singer said of his huge slot on the main stage: "TRNSMT 2019: Let's f**kin dance."

Elsewhere, George Ezra will close the festival on the Sunday night, supported by the likes of Snow Patrol, The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan.

The King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy will return for TRNSMT this year, with the likes of Circa Waves, Mystery Jets and Jade Bird.

Tickets are on-sale from 9am Friday 22 February 2019 from TRNSMTfest.com

See the TRNSMT 2019 Festival line-up here:

FRIDAY 12TH JULY 2019 MAIN STAGE

Stormzy | Gerry Cinnamon | Years & Years | AJ Tracey | Fredo | Aminé | Mabel | Gus Dapperton

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA ENERGY

Example | Mist | Mahalia | Jimothy | The Big Moon | Cassia | Kobi Onyame

SATURDAY 13TH JULY MAIN STAGE

Catfish and the Bottlemen | Bastille | Richard Ashcroft | DMA’s | Sigrid | Sundara Karma | The Snuts | Sam Fender

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA ENERGY

The Hunna | Steve Mason | Jade Bird | Fontaines D.C. | Cavetown | The Dunts | Arkells | Skinny Lister

SUNDAY 14TH JULY MAIN STAGE

George Ezra | Snow Patrol | Jess Glynne | The Kooks | The Wombats | Tom Grennan | The Amazons

KING TUT’S STAGE POWERED BY UTILITA ENERGY

Circa Waves | Mystery Jets | SWMRS | Catherine McGrath | Sea Girls | Retro Video Club | Whenyoung

Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen talk about their new album, The Balance:

Watch Gerry Cinnamon covering Catfish And The Bottlemen's Cocoon for TRNSMT Festival: