TRNSMT Festival 2019 line-up to be announced by fans on social media

The Glasgow festival has revealed they will give fans the chance to figure out who's playing this year, by posting cryptic lyrics as clues on Facebook.

TRNSMT Festival have revealed that this year, the fans will be in charge of announcing their line-up.

In a festival first, TRNSMT and partners Utilita Energy will hand over the announcement of its 2019 bill to the fans, by offering up cryptic song clues.

Live on Facebook on Monday 18 February at 5pm, music-lovers will be given song lyrics to allow them to piece together the acts on the bill for the event, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 12-14 July 2019.

Once they’ve worked out the clues, they’ll be prompted to announce the acts on their own social channels.

Fans are encouraged to team up with their best gig-going mates to take part, as there are 15 pairs of day tickets to be won across the various rounds – plus a further three pairs of VIP weekend passes for the grand finale.

Geoff Ellis, TRNSMT Festival Director said: “TRNSMT has had an amazing audience who have played a huge part in making the festival one of the most popular events on the music calendar in just two years. That’s why we’ve decided to place the line-up announcement into their hands for the first time. We can’t wait for them to reveal the first set of artists.”

To join in and have a chance of winning tickets, all you have to do is:

- Head to www.facebook.com/TRNSMTfest on Monday 18th February at 5pm.

- Take part in the live quiz by posting your guesses in the comments

- When all acts have been guessed correctly, post the line up on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #TRNSMT2019 for your chance to win a pair of VIP weekend passes.

TRNSMT are also giving those who sign up to their special database an exclusive presale offer, before tickets go on general sale on 22 Friday at 9am.

Last year's TRNSMT Festival saw headliners in the likes of Stereophonics, The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys.

The festival has also played host to the likes of James Bay, Gerry Cinnamon and Kasabian and Biffy Clyro- who played its inaugural event in 2017.

