TRNSMT Festival 2020: Is it cancelled and what is the line up?

Is the Glasgow Green TRNSMT festival still going ahead? Find out if and when it takes place, who's set to headline and how to buy tickets.

TRNSMT Festival was first launched in 2017, taking place over three days in July - but is the event cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus?

The Scottish festival - which is now set to be in its fourth year at Glasgow Green - was scheduled to take place from 10-12 July 2020. With the headline acts and some of the line-up already confirmed, fans are worried the pandemic will cause it to cancel.

So, is TRNSMT festival cancelled? When is it taking place? And can you still see headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi? Here's everything you need to know.

Is TRNSMT Festival cancelled?

As of last week, the festival took to social media to assure fans that it is still happening.

They wrote on 19 March 2020: "TRNSMT is still scheduled to go ahead as planned as we look forward to welcoming everyone to the event in 16 weeks."

See their full statement here:

Who is headlining TRNSMT 2020 and when?

Courteeners will play the main stage on Friday 10 July 2020.

They'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms and more.

Liam Gallagher will top the bill on Glasgow Green on Saturday 11 July 2020, where acts Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic will also play.

Lewis Capaldi will close the festival by playing the main stage on Sunday 12 July 2020.

He'll be joined on the day by the likes of Snow Patrol, Dermot Kennedy, and Sea Girls.

What is the full TRNSMT festival line-up?

Friday 10 July

Main Stage

Courteeners / Ian Brown / Sam Fender / Blossoms / Aitch / Yxng Bane / House Gospel Choir / Sports Team

King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy

Little Simz / Joy Crookes / Beabadoobee / The Regrettes / Jeremy Loops / The Lathums / Red Rum Club / Shambolics

The River Stage

The Ninth Wave / Voodoos / Shaybo / Gallus / Another Sky / The Mysterines / One Nine

Saturday 11 July

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher / Foals / Keane / AJ Tracey / Twin Atlantic / Picture This / Vistas

King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy

Jimmy Eat World / Declan Welsh & the Decadent West / Dylan John Thomas / The Murder Capital / Georgia / Miraa May / Psychedelic Porn Crumpets / Mike McKenzie

The River Stage Orla Gartland / Rascalton / Pip Blom / The Hara / Vukovi / Spyres / St.Martiins

Sunday July 12th

Main Stage

Lewis Capaldi / Snow Patrol / Rita Ora / Amy Macdonald / Dermot Kenndy / Declan McKenna / Jay1 / Sea Girls

King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy

Loyle Carner / Joesef / Ash / Ryan McMullan / Ms Banks / Kawala / Lyra / Tamzene

The River Stage

Saint PHNX / Chloe Moriondo / Aaron Smith / Charlotte / David Keenan / Luke La Volpe / Sara ‘N’ Junbug

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available at trnsmtfest.com/tickets, although standard tickets to watch Lewis Capaldi on Sunday 12 July are sold out.

