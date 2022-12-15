The Prodigy to headline EXIT Festival as event plans tribute to Keith Flint

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

Liam Howlett and Maxim will play the Serbian music event, which the band hailed as one of their favourite international festivals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prodigy are among the acts announced as headliners for EXIT Festival 2023.

The Firestarter icons - comprised of Liam Howlett and Maxim - are set to headline the Serbian festival, which will play special tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint.

EXIT Festival, which takes place from 6th - 9th July next year, will also showcase a special laser projection of Flint, who sadly passed away on 4th March 2019.

Also joining them on the line-up is fellow headliner Skrillex and the likes of Viagra Boys, Camelphat, Cockney Rejects, Hot Since 82 and more.

Visit exitfest.org for tickets and more info.

READ MORE: The Prodigy announce trio of headline shows for 2023

The new festival date comes after The Prodigy announced a trio of UK and Ireland headline shows for next year.

The band will also visit The Netherlands for Nova Rock Festival and Vestrovk 2023 as well as Spain's Mad Cool Festival and Dream Beach 2023.

See The Prodigy's 2023 dates so far:

28th June 2023: Musgrave Park, Cork

29th June 2023: Fairview Park, Dublic

30th June 2023: Belsonic, Belfast

READ MORE: The Prodigy thank fans after playing first gigs since Keith Flint's passing