The Prodigy to headline EXIT Festival as event plans tribute to Keith Flint
15 December 2022, 14:27
Liam Howlett and Maxim will play the Serbian music event, which the band hailed as one of their favourite international festivals.
Listen to this article
The Prodigy are among the acts announced as headliners for EXIT Festival 2023.
The Firestarter icons - comprised of Liam Howlett and Maxim - are set to headline the Serbian festival, which will play special tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint.
EXIT Festival, which takes place from 6th - 9th July next year, will also showcase a special laser projection of Flint, who sadly passed away on 4th March 2019.
Also joining them on the line-up is fellow headliner Skrillex and the likes of Viagra Boys, Camelphat, Cockney Rejects, Hot Since 82 and more.
EXIT Universe presents: @the_prodigy, @Skrillex, @keinemusik & @ViagraBoys lead the first 23 acts for #EXIT2023! pic.twitter.com/pE7sOnH0KK— EXIT Festival (@ExitFestival) December 12, 2022
Visit exitfest.org for tickets and more info.
READ MORE: The Prodigy announce trio of headline shows for 2023
The new festival date comes after The Prodigy announced a trio of UK and Ireland headline shows for next year.
The band will also visit The Netherlands for Nova Rock Festival and Vestrovk 2023 as well as Spain's Mad Cool Festival and Dream Beach 2023.
See The Prodigy's 2023 dates so far:
28th June 2023: Musgrave Park, Cork
29th June 2023: Fairview Park, Dublic
30th June 2023: Belsonic, Belfast
READ MORE: The Prodigy thank fans after playing first gigs since Keith Flint's passing