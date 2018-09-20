Sziget Festival 2019 Announces First Headliner

20 September 2018, 11:16

Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival. Picture: Press

The festival, which takes place in Budapest on the Island of Freedom each year, has announced its first bill-topper.

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to headline Sziget 2019.

The Castle On The Hill singer is the first act to be confirmed for the Hungarian festival, which takes place on Budapest's Óbuda Island in August.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Picture: Press

Attended by over 565,000 people last year, Europe's answer to Glastonbury Festival played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons and Gorillaz.

Sziget festival will take place in 2019 between 7-13 August.

Exclusive Szitizen Prime passes will be on sale for 24 hours from 1 October. As well as a 7 or 5-day ticket to next year's festival the pass will include a beanie, gym bag, stainless steel straw, patches, pins, and stickers. 

For more details on Sziget head to szigetfestival.com

READ MORE: Why Budapest Sziget Festival Could Be The New Glastonbury

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Sziget Festival

Sziget Festival 2019 Announces First Headliner

Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage in 1971

Who Actually Headlined The First Glastonbury Festival?

Kylie Minogue performing onstage during her Showgirl tour in 2005

Glastonbury 2019 Headliners & Line-Up Rumours

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury Festival Confirms 2019 Ticket Sale Date

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue For Glastonbury 2019 Legends Slot?