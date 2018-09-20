Sziget Festival 2019 Announces First Headliner

Sziget Festival. Picture: Press

The festival, which takes place in Budapest on the Island of Freedom each year, has announced its first bill-topper.

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to headline Sziget 2019.

The Castle On The Hill singer is the first act to be confirmed for the Hungarian festival, which takes place on Budapest's Óbuda Island in August.

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Press

Attended by over 565,000 people last year, Europe's answer to Glastonbury Festival played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons and Gorillaz.

Sziget festival will take place in 2019 between 7-13 August.

Exclusive Szitizen Prime passes will be on sale for 24 hours from 1 October. As well as a 7 or 5-day ticket to next year's festival the pass will include a beanie, gym bag, stainless steel straw, patches, pins, and stickers.

For more details on Sziget head to szigetfestival.com