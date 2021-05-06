Jake Bugg, Pale Waves and more for Standon Calling 2021

Jake Bugg is among a new wave of acts for Standon Calling. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which takes place in Hertfordshire from 22-25 July, has announced its next wave of acts. Find out how to get tickets here.

Standon Calling has announced more names for 2021.

The festival, which will celebrate its 15th Birthday from 22-25 July, has added more acts to its line-up this year.

Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg now joins the bill with the likes of Pale Waves, Mahalia and Georgia.

Also set to help mark the milestone are the likes of BRITs 2021 Rising Star winner Griff, Moses Boyd, Grandmaster Flash, Lava La Rue, DJ Yoda and more.

We're excited to announce that this incredible bunch of artists will be joining us this July for one hell of a party 🥳⁣

⁣

FINAL tickets remaining 👉 https://t.co/oi1nNWi5qI⁣

⁣

Don't sleep on it Standoners! 🌳

⁣#standoncalling #announcement #festival pic.twitter.com/YbSuKmHD4i — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) May 6, 2021

The new additions join previously announced headliners, Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream.

The final tickets are available on the Standon Calling website.

Speaking about the latest lineup announcement for Standon Calling 2021, Festival Founder and Director Alex Trenchard said: "I am incredibly excited and proud that in just a few months time, we will be welcoming festival fans and friends together once again at Standon Calling 2021. Not just a landmark moment after the past year, I’m also delighted to have our greatest lineup to date playing across the weekend for our belated 15th Birthday celebrations. These new names announced today are just another sign that there truly is something for everyone at Standon Calling. I can’t wait to see everyone this July, it’s going to be a special one".

