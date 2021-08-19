The Streets at South Facing Festival 2021: Dates, line-up, stage times and weather

The Streets will headline two nights at South Facing Festival. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co are topping the bill at the new Crystal Palace festival this week. Find out everything you need to know here.

South Facing Festival is a brand new concert series taking over London's Crystal Palace, which will features several headline performances across the month of August.

One such headliner to take to the historical Crystal Palace Bowl is The Streets, who will play their bangers across two nights this weekend.

Find out everything you need to know about the gigs, including the line-up, stage times and what else to expect here.

When does South Facing Festival take place?

South Facing Festival takes place from 6-29 August 2021.

What dates do The Streets play South Facing Festival?

Mike Skinner and co will play South Facing Festival on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August 2021.

Greentea Peng is among the acts supporting The Streets at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Who is on the bill with The Streets at South Facing Festival?

The Streets will be accompanied by London band The Skinner Brothers and South East London singer Greentea Peng. The Sunday night will also see JJ Rosa perform.

What are the stage times for The Streets at South Facing Festival?

Get the stage times for Saturday 21 August:

16:30 – Doors

18:00 – The Skinner brothers

19:00 – Greentea Peng

20:30 – The Streets

Get the stage times for Sunday 22 August:

16:30 – Doors

18:00 – JJ Rosa

18:40 - The Skinner brothers

19:30 – Greentea Peng

20:30 – The Streets

How do you get to South Facing Festival?

South Facing Festival takes place at the Crystal Palace Park Bowl in Crystal Palace Park.

The event's official address is Crystal Palace Park Road, London SE26 6UT London.

What is the weather forecast for The Streets at South Facing Festival?

According to BBC Weather, Crystal Palace will experience light rain showers and a gentle breeze on the Saturday, with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 14 degrees. Festival-goers might want to bring their waterproofs, however, as When The Streets take to the stage at 8.30pm, there's a 40% chance of rain.

Sunday has a very similar outlook, with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 14 degrees. Through the peak temperature might be lower, there is a smaller chance of rain as The Streets headline their second consecutive night of the event.

Do you need a COVID Pass for South Facing Festival?

Festival-goers must present a COVID Pass or a negative lateral test 48 hours before the event. The festival states: "The NHS App is required to gain entry into South Facing Festival COVID pass. This app will host your NHS COVIS PASS for the event."

Head to southfacingfestival.com for more news and FAQs for the event.