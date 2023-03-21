Interpol, Beabadoobee & more confirmed for Somerset House Summer Series 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The 20th anniversary of the series will see performances take place at the historic Somerset House in London across July.

Somerset House has announced the line-up for its 2023 Summer Series.

The iconic Neoclassical complex and building will play host to performances from the likes of Interpol, Alison Goldfrapp, Beabadoobee and Young Fathers.

Also on the line-up for the concert series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, are the likes of Gabriels, La Femme and Greentea Peng.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 24th March at 10am.

A description on Somerset House's website reads: "Somerset House Summer Series with American Express returns in July 2023 with eleven nights of unmissable gigs in the intimate and immersive setting of our spectacular courtyard. A staple summer experience, the series presents a trailblazing line-up of breakthrough music artists and established acts from across the globe."

Who's playing the Somerset House Series line-up for 2023?

6th July 2023: La Femme

7th July 2023 – Gabriels

8th July 2023: Greentea Peng

9th July 2023: Alison Goldfrapp

10th July 2023: Interpol

11th July 2023: Olivia Dean

12th July 2023: Beabadoobee

13th July 2023: Tinariwen

14th July 2023: The Comet Is Coming

15th July 2023: Young Fathers

16th July 2023: Gabzy

How to buy Somerset House Summer Series tickets:

Tickets for the Somerset House Series go general on sale this Friday 24th March at 10am.

American Express Cardmembers can get access to presale tickets for all eleven night from Tuesday 21st March from 10am to Friday 24th March 2023 at 9am.

Visit the Somerset House website for more.

