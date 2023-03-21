Interpol, Beabadoobee & more confirmed for Somerset House Summer Series 2023

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Elspeth Pierce 10pm - 1am
21 March 2023, 18:11
The 20th anniversary of the series will see performances take place at the historic Somerset House in London across July.
Somerset House has announced the line-up for its 2023 Summer Series.
The iconic Neoclassical complex and building will play host to performances from the likes of Interpol, Alison Goldfrapp, Beabadoobee and Young Fathers.
Also on the line-up for the concert series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, are the likes of Gabriels, La Femme and Greentea Peng.
Tickets go on sale this Friday 24th March at 10am.
Somerset House Summer Series with @AmexUK is back this July with 11 unforgettable gigs in our iconic courtyard!— Somerset House (@SomersetHouse) March 21, 2023
Tickets on sale Fri 24 Mar, 10am.https://t.co/42qOtlLFwx pic.twitter.com/Qw0npaBeq5
A description on Somerset House's website reads: "Somerset House Summer Series with American Express returns in July 2023 with eleven nights of unmissable gigs in the intimate and immersive setting of our spectacular courtyard. A staple summer experience, the series presents a trailblazing line-up of breakthrough music artists and established acts from across the globe."
READ MORE: Interpol announce UK dates for 2023
Tickets for the Somerset House Series go general on sale this Friday 24th March at 10am.
American Express Cardmembers can get access to presale tickets for all eleven night from Tuesday 21st March from 10am to Friday 24th March 2023 at 9am.
Visit the Somerset House website for more.
READ MORE: The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023