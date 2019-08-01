The Sherlocks added as Neighbourhood Festival 2019 headliners

Manchester's multi-venue festival has confirmed its second wave of acts, which include The Twang, Yonaka, Larkins and more.

Neighbourhood Festival has revealed its second wave of acts for 2019.

Manchester's biggest multi-venue festival returns on Saturday 12 October with newly announced headliners The Sherlocks.

The NYC (Sing It Loud) rockers will be joined by Fat White Family, The Twang, Yonaka and Manchester's own Larkins.

See the latest line-up poster for the festival below:

The acts join previously announced acts Easy Life, Ten Tonnes, The Blinders and their fellow festival headliner Miles Kane.

Also on the bill are the likes of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders' side project Good Cop Bad Cop, VANT, The Big Moon, Giant Rooks and more.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Festival are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.neighbourhoodfestival.com.

See the full Neighbourhood line-up announced so far and the venues below:

ARTISTS:

MILES KANE / THE SHERLOCKS FAT WHITE FAMILY / THE TWANG / THE BLINDERS / YONAKA / THE BIG MOON / EASY LIFE / TEN TONNES / LARKINS / PINS / SPORTS TEAM / VANT/ THE ACADEMIC / HMLTD / GIANT ROOKS / GOOD COP BAD COP / LADY BIRD / BLOXX / INHALER / AERIS ROVES / ALFIE TEMPLEMAN / ARRAN GEORGE / AVERAGE JOE / BE CHARLOTTE / BLACKWATERS / BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD / BLANKETMAN / CHILDCARE / CHINATOWN SLALOM / CONCHUR WHITE / DECLAN J DONOVAN / DIRTY LACES / DO NOTHING / DRUG STORE ROMEOS / DWY / DYLAN JOHN THOMAS / EGYPTIAN BLUE / FAR CASPIAN / GAURANGA / HARRY MARSHALL / HEAVY LUNGS / HEAVY RAPIDS / HOLLY HUMBERSTONE / HYYTS / HOTEL LUX / JULIA BARDO / JUST MUSTARD / KID KAPACHI / LAURAN HIBBERD / LAUREN JEAN / LIZ LAWRENCE / LOASTATE / MATILDA MANN / MIRROR FURY / MOLLIE PAYTON / MOSES / ORCHARDS / OSCAR LANG / OTHERKIN / PATRICK / PEEPING DREXELS / PHOEBE GREEN / PORRIDGE RADIO / RED RUM CLUB / REFLEKTOR / SAM CALVER / SAUCE / SAYTR PLAY / SICK JOY / SINEAD O BRIEN / SOPHIE & THE GIANTS / SPINN / SPLIT MILK SOCIETY / SWIMMING GIRLS / SOCIAL CONTRACT / TALK SHOW / TESSA VIOLET / THE C33’S / THE ILLICITS / THE K’S / THE LATHUMS / THE PALE WHITE / THE REYTONS / WALT DISCO / WORKING MEN’S CLUB / WITCH FEVER / WOVOKA GENTLE / WUH OH

VENUES:

Manchester Academy // Manchester Academy 2 // O2 Ritz // Albert Hall // Deaf Institute // Gorilla // Yes (The Pink Room (18+) // Yes The Basement (18+) // The Bread Shed // The Refuge // Night People (18+) // Revolution Oxford Road // Thirsty Scholar (18+) // Zombie Shack (18+)

