Miles Kane to headline Neighbourhood Festival 2019

10 June 2019, 18:02 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 18:07

Miles Kane
Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Lauren Dukoff

The Coup de Grace rocker heads up the bill for Manchester's city festival, which will include over 100 artists across 15 venues.

Neighbourhood Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2019.

Miles Kane will top the bill at the music event, which takes place in Manchester on Saturday 12 October.

The city's biggest multi-venue festival, which will include over 100 artists playing over 15 iconic venues across the day, including the likes of Easy Life, Ten Tonnes and The Blinders.

Also on the bill are the likes of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders' side project Good Cop Bad Cop, VANT, The Big Moon, Giant Rooks and more.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 13 June from 10am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.neighbourhoodfestival.com.

See the festival's event poster below:

Neighbourhood Festival 2019 line-up
Neighbourhood Festival 2019 line-up. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Miles Kane names 10 albums that changed his life

Miles Kane last released his Coup de Grace album last year, where he collaborated with Jamie T, which he said was "as simple as sitting on a sofa".

Watch Kane talk about working with the Wimbledon wordsmith in our video.

Kane also got the chance to fulfil a life-long dream on his album by starring in an action-packed video with WWE Wrestler Finn Balor, whose finishing move his Coup de Grace album was named after.

Watch them in action for his Cry On My Guitar video:

Since then, Kane has been touring all over the world, and festivals and headline gigs alike.

During his downtime, he's even taken out the time to perform with the Jaded Hearts Club - his Beatles tribute band which also includes Muse's Matt Bellamy and Blur's Graham Coxon.

See a snap taken after their charity show at London's 100 Club:

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Zutons' frontman Dan McCabe, Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse

The real-life Valerie who inspired The Zutons' & Amy Winehouse single has been discovered

News

Avenged Sevenfold play Download Festival 2018

Download Festival 2019 latest weather forecast: Will it rain?
Noel Gallagher live in 2019

Radio X to broadcast Noel Gallagher's Heaton Park show

Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Wembley in 2000

Liam Gallagher stopped drinking on stage after 2000 Oasis Wembley gig

Liam Gallagher

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog

Download Festival 2019: Dates, line-up, tickets, extra activities & more

Latest On Radio X

Courteeners at Heaton Park

Courteeners at Heaton Park: stage times, line-up, info and more

Courteeners

Chris Moyles talks to Liam Gallagher on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Liam Gallagher confirms when new album Why Me? Why Not will be released

Liam Gallagher

Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton attend the photocall for "Rocketman"

WATCH: Taron Egerton joins Sir Elton John to perform Your Song

News

Liam Gallagher and his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish

Liam Gallagher reveals track on new album is about daughter Molly Moorish

Liam Gallagher

Muse 2019

Muse announce UK arena shows for 2019

Muse