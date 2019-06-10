Miles Kane to headline Neighbourhood Festival 2019

Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Lauren Dukoff

The Coup de Grace rocker heads up the bill for Manchester's city festival, which will include over 100 artists across 15 venues.

Neighbourhood Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2019.

Miles Kane will top the bill at the music event, which takes place in Manchester on Saturday 12 October.

The city's biggest multi-venue festival, which will include over 100 artists playing over 15 iconic venues across the day, including the likes of Easy Life, Ten Tonnes and The Blinders.

Also on the bill are the likes of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders' side project Good Cop Bad Cop, VANT, The Big Moon, Giant Rooks and more.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 13 June from 10am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.neighbourhoodfestival.com.

See the festival's event poster below:

Neighbourhood Festival 2019 line-up. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Miles Kane names 10 albums that changed his life

Miles Kane last released his Coup de Grace album last year, where he collaborated with Jamie T, which he said was "as simple as sitting on a sofa".

Watch Kane talk about working with the Wimbledon wordsmith in our video.

Kane also got the chance to fulfil a life-long dream on his album by starring in an action-packed video with WWE Wrestler Finn Balor, whose finishing move his Coup de Grace album was named after.

Watch them in action for his Cry On My Guitar video:

Since then, Kane has been touring all over the world, and festivals and headline gigs alike.

During his downtime, he's even taken out the time to perform with the Jaded Hearts Club - his Beatles tribute band which also includes Muse's Matt Bellamy and Blur's Graham Coxon.

See a snap taken after their charity show at London's 100 Club: