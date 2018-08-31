VIDEO: See Shocking Footage Of Discarded Tents At Leeds Festival 2018

The aftermath of Leeds festival. The waste is just ridiculous... :( Luckily hundreds of volunteers from amazing... Posted by Sophie Cottis-Allan on Monday, 27 August 2018

A video has emerged of the debris left behind after the music event last weekend.

Reading & Leeds Festival may have closed its doors last Sunday, but the hard work was by no means over.

Footage emerged this week which saw the clean-up effort after the rubbish left behind at Leeds Festival, and it makes for some eye-watering viewing.

Watch the short clip above, which was shared on Facebook by Sophie Cottis-Allan.

The video was captioned: "The aftermath of Leeds festival. The waste is just ridiculous... :( Luckily hundreds of volunteers from amazing charities were invited on site to salvage something from this throwaway culture. Unfortunately, more than 90% of the tents we came across were trashed/slashed/burnt."

It's not the first time we've witnessed scenes after a festival, with a clean-up worker named Flashing Frog sharing the crazy amount of debris left after Glastonbury 2016.

See a short clip of the footage below:

Watch the eye-opening clip, in full here:

Meanwhile, tickets are already on sale for Reading & Leeds 2019.