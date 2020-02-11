Stormzy announced as Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 third headliner

11 February 2020, 07:58 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 11:12

Stormzy to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2020
Stormzy to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2020. Picture: Press/Primary Talent International

The UK rapper is the third and final headliner, joining previously announced headliners Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher.

Reading and Leeds has announced its third headliner for 2020.

The twin festivals, which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park on 28-30 August, Bank Holiday Weekend, have now confirmed Stormzy will top the bill.

Other names added to the bill are Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon, Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, Declan McKenna, Idles, Fontaines D.C. and more.

See the rest of the line-up here:

They join Rage Against The Machine, who confirmed they were headlining the festival when releasing their huge reunion and dates for their world tour on Monday (10 February).

The announcement was soon followed up by the festival themselves, on their official Twitter:

The LA rock band will top the bill at Leeds on Friday 28 August and Reading on Sunday 30 August.

They will join previously announced headliner Liam Gallagher, who also let the news slip last year.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter back in November, simply writing: "Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x," which in turn forced the festival to acknowledge the news by giving their fans an "early Christmas present".

Last year's Reading & Leeds festival played host to headliners in Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone.

