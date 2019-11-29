Liam Gallagher confirmed as Reading & Leeds Festival's first 2020 headliner

29 November 2019, 17:07 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 17:36

The former Oasis rocker has been announced as the first bill topper at the August Bank Holiday festivals.

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Reading & Leeds 2020.

The festival took to Twitter this Friday (29 November) to confirm the news that the former Oasis frontman will be their first headliner, deeming it an "early Christmas present" for their followers.

The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park across the August Bank Holiday - shared the news after Gallagher let it slip to his 3.7 million fans on Twitter, simply writing: "Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x".

Shortly after his fans began wondering if he was serious, Reading & Leeds took to their official account and wrote: "Nice one @liamgallagher… kept that quiet".

Tickets for the festival are on sale now

How to get tickets to Liam Gallagher's Heaton Park 2020 show

This week has been a huge one for Liam Gallagher fans, with the Shockwave singer announcing a headline homecoming gig at Manchester's Heaton Park on Saturday 12 June 2020.

The Supersonic legend first teased the announcement by sharing photos of a poster in his hometown with the words "Friday 12 June 2020" and "Manchester".

Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020
Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020. Picture: Press

Special guests and the rest of the line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This week it was also announced that Liam Gallagher will headline TRNSMT Festival.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has also confirmed bill-toppers in fellow Mancs Courteeners and Scotland's own Lewis Capaldi.

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles recalls getting sacked in his dream, and it's all down to getting his drawers taken away

VIDEO: Chris Moyles got sacked in his dream and he was NOT happy

The Chris Moyles Show

Matt King - who plays Peep Show's Super Hans - stars in Sam Fender's Saturday video

WATCH: Sam Fender shares Saturday video starring Peep Show’s Super Hans

Sam Fender

Kevin Smith talks about his heart attack and extreme weight loss with Chris Moyles

WATCH: Kevin Smith talks to Chris Moyles about his heart attack and extreme weight loss

The Chris Moyles Show

Gavin and Stacey first look teaser released

WATCH: The first Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sneak peek has been released

News

Reading And Leeds Latest

See more Reading And Leeds Latest

Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters' My Hero with daughter Violet at Leeds Festival 2019

WATCH: Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters' My Hero with daughter Violet at Leeds Festival 2019

Foo Fighters

The main stage at Leeds Festival 2019

Man dies after falling ill at Reading Festival 2019

Dave Grohl recording in Hilversum Studios, 1991

Dave Grohl: I was f**king terrified the first time I played Reading

Foo Fighters

Reading Festival crowds

QUIZ: Guess the year of this Reading and Leeds line-Up

Quizzes

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on stage during Leeds Festival 2019

Dave Grohl promises “big plans” for Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary

Foo Fighters