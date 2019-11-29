Liam Gallagher confirmed as Reading & Leeds Festival's first 2020 headliner

The former Oasis rocker has been announced as the first bill topper at the August Bank Holiday festivals.

Liam Gallagher is set to headline Reading & Leeds 2020.

The festival took to Twitter this Friday (29 November) to confirm the news that the former Oasis frontman will be their first headliner, deeming it an "early Christmas present" for their followers.

An early Christmas present for you 📣 Your first #RANDL20 HEADLINER has arrived 🚨 @liamgallagher 🚨 Tickets on sale now 💥https://t.co/se3B02749J pic.twitter.com/pWu9igtPhj — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 29, 2019

The twin festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park across the August Bank Holiday - shared the news after Gallagher let it slip to his 3.7 million fans on Twitter, simply writing: "Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x".

Shortly after his fans began wondering if he was serious, Reading & Leeds took to their official account and wrote: "Nice one @liamgallagher… kept that quiet".

Nice one @liamgallagher … kept that quiet 🤐 pic.twitter.com/RIqTNOXcpd — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 29, 2019

Tickets for the festival are on sale now

How to get tickets to Liam Gallagher's Heaton Park 2020 show

This week has been a huge one for Liam Gallagher fans, with the Shockwave singer announcing a headline homecoming gig at Manchester's Heaton Park on Saturday 12 June 2020.

The Supersonic legend first teased the announcement by sharing photos of a poster in his hometown with the words "Friday 12 June 2020" and "Manchester".

Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020. Picture: Press

Special guests and the rest of the line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This week it was also announced that Liam Gallagher will headline TRNSMT Festival.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has also confirmed bill-toppers in fellow Mancs Courteeners and Scotland's own Lewis Capaldi.

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice 2019 winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

