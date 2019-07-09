New names added to Reading & Leeds as festival set to go plastic-free by 2021

Leeds Festival add more names to their 2019 line-up. Picture: Press/Matt Eachus

The twin festival, which takes place from 23-25 August, has confirmed more names for 2019 as Live Nation announce their festivals will be plastic-free by 2021.

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced further acts for 2019.

The twin festival, which takes place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively, has added new up-and-coming names to its bill including Two Feet, Amy Becker, Vistas and Cassia.

Leeds has also announced the likes of Easy Life, When Young and Indoor Pets for its Dance To The Radio stage.

The festival - which will see The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters headline - will also play host to the likes of Royal Blood, Blossoms, Twin Atlantic and Bastille.

Meanwhile, this week it was announced that Reading & Leeds will join music festivals in becoming plastic-free in the future.

Live Nation, whose festivals also include Download and Latitude, have announced that all of their UK festivals will go plastic free by 2021.

The international promotor is also vowing to ban single-use plastic their music venues and halls by 2030.

“Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet,” Michael Rapino, president of Live Nation Entertainment, said.

His statement continued: “The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.”

Glastonbury Festival banned single use plastics for the first time this year.

This year, festival organiser Emily Eavis also reported that 99.7% of tents were taken off-site by festival goers, in a record high.