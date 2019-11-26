Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2020
26 November 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 17:32
The Not Nineteen Forever band, former Oasis frontman and Scottish singer-songwriter will be topping the bill at the festival next year.
TRNSMT Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2020.
The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has confirmed bill-toppers in Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.
Tickets go on-sale from Friday at trnsmtfest.com from 9am.
THIS IS #TRNSMT2020— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) November 26, 2019
Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 9am!
TICKETS HERE ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/neDAMuoUv7
READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2020: confirmed dates, early bird ticket sale and more...
The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.
Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said: "Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start. Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we'll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up".
READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...
Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.
The former Oasis rocker said: "I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival.
"P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?"
READ MORE: Liam Gallagher meets 8-year-old super-fan and his family at Newcastle gig
Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.
The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".
READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury
Further acts are still to be announced - with more to be revealed across the Main, King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy and Queen Tut’s stage.
Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: "The response that we’ve had to TRNSMT since we launched in 2017 is amazing to see. The fact that it has become such a pillar of the UK festival scene every year is testament to the incredible music fans that we have here in this country.
"We’re delighted that TRNSMT 2020 will host the major UK festival headline debuts from global superstar Lewis Capaldi and indie favourites Courteeners, plus the return of the legend that is Mr. Liam Gallagher. With a varied line up and many more acts to be announced in the new year, plus several fun activations as always, along with a wide range of drinks and scrumptious artisan food to suit all tastes, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 music fans per day to the heart of this cultural capital that is Glasgow.”
See the names announced for TRNSMT 2020 so far:
Friday 10 July 2020
Courteeners
Ian Brown
Sam Fender
Blossoms
Aitch
Little Simz
Saturday 11 July 2020
Liam Gallagher
Foals
Keane
Twin Atlantic
Sunday 12 July 2020
Lewis Capaldi
Snow Patrol
Rita Ora
The festival has previously seen performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, The Killers, Stormzy, Queen & Adam Lambert and George Ezra serve up mammoth moments, with TRNSMT 2020 destined to add more unforgettable memories in front of a fervent Glasgow crowd.