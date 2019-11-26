Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2020

26 November 2019, 17:01 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 17:32

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020
Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images & Press & Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

The Not Nineteen Forever band, former Oasis frontman and Scottish singer-songwriter will be topping the bill at the festival next year.

TRNSMT Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2020.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has confirmed bill-toppers in Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

Tickets go on-sale from Friday at trnsmtfest.com from 9am.

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2020: confirmed dates, early bird ticket sale and more...

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said: "Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start. Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we'll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up".

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...

Courteeners
Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

The former Oasis rocker said: "I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival. 

"P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?"

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher meets 8-year-old super-fan and his family at Newcastle gig

Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi Performs At Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Lewis Capaldi Performs At Olympia Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty Images

Further acts are still to be announced - with more to be revealed across the Main, King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy and Queen Tut’s stage.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: "The response that we’ve had to TRNSMT since we launched in 2017 is amazing to see. The fact that it has become such a pillar of the UK festival scene every year is testament to the incredible music fans that we have here in this country.

"We’re delighted that TRNSMT 2020 will host the major UK festival headline debuts from global superstar Lewis Capaldi and indie favourites Courteeners, plus the return of the legend that is Mr. Liam Gallagher. With a varied line up and many more acts to be announced in the new year, plus several fun activations as always, along with a wide range of drinks and scrumptious artisan food to suit all tastes, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 music fans per day to the heart of this cultural capital that is Glasgow.”

See the names announced for TRNSMT 2020 so far:

Friday 10 July 2020

Courteeners

Ian Brown

Sam Fender

Blossoms

Aitch

Little Simz

Saturday 11 July 2020

Liam Gallagher

Foals

Keane

Twin Atlantic

Sunday 12 July 2020

Lewis Capaldi

Snow Patrol

Rita Ora

The festival has previously seen performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, The Killers, Stormzy, Queen & Adam Lambert and George Ezra serve up mammoth moments, with TRNSMT 2020 destined to add more unforgettable memories in front of a fervent Glasgow crowd. 

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Paul McCartney

Blossoms' Tom Ogden defends Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2020

Blossoms

Foals, DMA'S and The Streets' Mike Skinner

Foals, DMA'S and The Streets to headline Sounds of the City 2020
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis in 2019

Emily Eavis drops two huge hints about Glastonbury 2020 headliners

Glastonbury Festival

Wheelchair user Gal Mizrachi shares the stage with Foo Fighters at Sziget Festival 2019 in Wheels of Madness documentary

WATCH: Remember when Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invited a crowd-surfing wheelchair user on stage at Sziget Festival 2019?

Foo Fighters

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival introduces new campsite with pre-erected tents for 2020 in a bid to reduce waste

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Sex Pistols original line-up for Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Glen Matlock and Paul Cook

The 50 best debut singles

Features

The Chris Moyles Show talks haircuts

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show gets serious about haircuts

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020

Liam Gallagher teases June 2020 date with posters across Manchester

Liam Gallagher

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr proudly display their MBE medals after their investiture at the Palace. 1965

The true story of why John Lennon returned his MBE

The Beatles

Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum

Coldplay's gig at The National History Museum in London: Get the full setlist

Coldplay

Alan McGee, co owner Creation Records label, and manager of Oasis, pictured at his office, 24th March 1997.

The greatest ever indie record labels

Features