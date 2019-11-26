Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2020

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images & Press & Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

The Not Nineteen Forever band, former Oasis frontman and Scottish singer-songwriter will be topping the bill at the festival next year.

TRNSMT Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2020.

The Scottish Festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green from 10-12 July 2020, has confirmed bill-toppers in Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

Tickets go on-sale from Friday at trnsmtfest.com from 9am.

THIS IS #TRNSMT2020

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 9am!



TICKETS HERE ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/neDAMuoUv7 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) November 26, 2019

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2020: confirmed dates, early bird ticket sale and more...

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter and BRITs Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said: "Scotland took us straight to their hearts, right from the very start. Starting with playing the ABC with The Coral back in 2007, we’ve always had an amazing connection with the people of Scotland. Feels like a 2nd home. To headline TRNSMT is a serious honour and we'll be bringing a serious party. What a line-up".

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...

Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic.

The former Oasis rocker said: "I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival.

"P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?"

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher meets 8-year-old super-fan and his family at Newcastle gig

Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

The Someone You Loved singer said of the news: "Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X".

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi had his card declined at Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi Performs At Olympia Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty Images

Further acts are still to be announced - with more to be revealed across the Main, King Tut’s Stage Powered by Utilita Energy and Queen Tut’s stage.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: "The response that we’ve had to TRNSMT since we launched in 2017 is amazing to see. The fact that it has become such a pillar of the UK festival scene every year is testament to the incredible music fans that we have here in this country.

"We’re delighted that TRNSMT 2020 will host the major UK festival headline debuts from global superstar Lewis Capaldi and indie favourites Courteeners, plus the return of the legend that is Mr. Liam Gallagher. With a varied line up and many more acts to be announced in the new year, plus several fun activations as always, along with a wide range of drinks and scrumptious artisan food to suit all tastes, we can’t wait to welcome 50,000 music fans per day to the heart of this cultural capital that is Glasgow.”

See the names announced for TRNSMT 2020 so far:

Friday 10 July 2020

Courteeners

Ian Brown

Sam Fender

Blossoms

Aitch

Little Simz

Saturday 11 July 2020

Liam Gallagher

Foals

Keane

Twin Atlantic

Sunday 12 July 2020

Lewis Capaldi

Snow Patrol

Rita Ora

The festival has previously seen performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, The Killers, Stormzy, Queen & Adam Lambert and George Ezra serve up mammoth moments, with TRNSMT 2020 destined to add more unforgettable memories in front of a fervent Glasgow crowd.