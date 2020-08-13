Classic Reading & Leeds sets to be streamed in place of the festival this month

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers at Reading Festival 2016. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Past performances from the twin festivals will be aired at the end of this month, on the same weekend it would have taken place.

Reading and Leeds sets from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters and more are going to be streamed this month in place of the festival this year.

The twin event - which usually takes place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park across August Bank Holiday weekend - was cancelled, like many other festivals, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, plans have been announced to take its place, which include the broadcast of classic headline sets on BBC iPlayer.

Fans can expect to tune into Anthony Kiedis and co's headline set at the festival in 2016, the Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers' set in 2019 plus performances from the likes of Biffy Clyro, Muse, Billie Eilish, Queens of The Stone Age, Radiohead and more.

This year's Reading and Leeds festival was set to see Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher top the bill.

However, organisers broke the news that the festival would no longer be taking place back in May.

Taking to social media, they wrote: "Reading and Leeds will no longer be taking place this year. We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

"However it has become clear that it's just not possible for this year's festival to go ahead.

See their full statement below;

We're so sorry to announce that Reading and Leeds 2020 will no longer be taking place. Please read our full statement below. Keep safe and see you all next year ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/gsKMEzd0Cw — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 12, 2020

Also due to perform in 2020 were Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Two Door Cinema Club, Migos and Run The Jewels.

