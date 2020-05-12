Reading and Leeds 2020 Festivals cancelled

The two August events - which were due to feature Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine - will no longer go ahead.

Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine were to headline the two festivals, which were due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused both festivals to be cancelled.

Organisers have announced that tickets for this year's festival will either be refunded or rolled over to 2021.

In a statement, they explained: "We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

"However, it has become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead."

With regard to refunds for Reading and Leeds festivals, they added: "We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year."

Information for ticket holders is available at the Reading Festival site or the Leeds Festival site.

Also due to perform in 2020 were Courteeners, Gerry Cinnamon, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Two Door Cinema Club, Migos and Run The Jewels.

The announcement comes in the wake of a number of high-profile festival cancellations, including Glastonbury's 50th anniversary event, the Isle Of Wight festival, Kendal Calling, Roskilde in Denmark and Primavera in Spain.