Reading & Leeds 2021: Sam Fender, Wolf Alice and Machine Gun Kelly added to line-up

23 April 2021, 14:40

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell and Machine Gun Kelly
Sam Fender, Wolf Alice and Machine Gun Kelly are among the apps confirmed for Reading & Leeds 2021. Picture: 1. Thomas M Jackson/Redferns/Getty 2. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 3. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The festival has revealed its second wave of artists to be announced this year. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Reading and Leeds festivals have announced more acts for 2021.

The likes of Sam Fender, Wolf Alice and Machine Gun Kelly lead the sister festival second line-up announcements, which has been shared this Friday (23 April).

Also added to the bill are the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Sea Girls, Slowthai, Becky Hill and more.

The festival, will take place on 27- 29 August Bank Holiday Weekend from Reading's Richfield Park and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively.

READ MORE: Reading & Leeds Festivals 2021: dates, tickets, headliners, line-up & more

This year's Reading and Leeds will be consist of six headliners; Liam GallagherStormzyPost MaloneCatfish & The Bottlemen and Queens of The Stone Age.

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

However, those concerned about clashes shouldn't fret.

Festival organisers have said: "The good news is there won’t be any. Yeah that’s right, 2 main stages, 6 headliners and no clashes between the headliners. We repeat NO CLASHES!"

The festival does still have global acts on their line-up and festival boss Melvin Benn previously told NME he was confident acts from the overseas would play.

“I can’t comment on other festivals," he said. "But the international acts that are playing Reading & Leeds are telling me that if it’s safe to come then they’re coming. By safe, we mean safe for the punters. That’s all I know. They’re being very explicit at this point in time. I’m very much looking forward to them fulfilling that.“The reality is that we’re going to have a great line-up and a great festival come what may.”

On his expectations for the government’s traffic light plan, Benn said:  “In fairness, the international acts in the main are going to come from the United States or Ireland. I think the traffic light system will absolutely be green for both of those countries to come here. I’m sure that the traffic light system will definitely be working for the United States because their vaccine programme is actually proving to be as good as ours, if not even better.”He continued: “Certainly by the end of June, the Irish government have committed to a minimum of their population to be vaccinated. When they say that, they mean with both jabs. My feeling is that those acts will absolutely sail through on green traffic lights at that point."

QUIZ: Guess the year from the Reading & Leeds line-up

