Reading & Leeds 2023: Festival dates and how to buy tickets

Tickets are already on sale for Reading 2023. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

The festivals have just closed its doors, but the ticket sale date has already been confirmed for 2023.

Reading and Leeds festival 2022 has just closed its doors, organisers aren't letting the grass grow under their feet.

The dates for the 2023 instalment have already been confirmed with the tickets released this week.

Find out everything we know about Reading and Leeds 2023 so far, when it will take place and how to buy tickets here.

What date is Reading & Leeds 2023?

Reading and Leeds takes place from 25th - 27th August 2023.

When do Reading & Leeds 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on on Wednesday 31st August from 12pm at Ticketmaster.

How much are Reading & Leeds tickets?

Weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds are £259.20 + booking fee.

Who will headline Reading & Leeds 2023?

Headliners are yet to be announced, but festival boss Melvin Ben has said three and a half headliners have already been booked for the festival so far.

Arctic Monkeys were among the headliners at Reading & Leeds 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Who headlined Reading & Leeds 2022?

Reading and Leeds 2022 witnessed headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stalion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and The 1975.

