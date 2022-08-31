Reading & Leeds 2023: Festival dates and how to buy tickets

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Adam Brown 10pm - 1am
31 August 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 31 August 2022, 12:51
The festivals have just closed its doors, but the ticket sale date has already been confirmed for 2023.
Reading and Leeds festival 2022 has just closed its doors, organisers aren't letting the grass grow under their feet.
The dates for the 2023 instalment have already been confirmed with the tickets released this week.
Find out everything we know about Reading and Leeds 2023 so far, when it will take place and how to buy tickets here.
Reading and Leeds takes place from 25th - 27th August 2023.
READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Leeds Festival 2022
Tickets go on sale on on Wednesday 31st August from 12pm at Ticketmaster.
Weekend tickets for Reading and Leeds are £259.20 + booking fee.
Headliners are yet to be announced, but festival boss Melvin Ben has said three and a half headliners have already been booked for the festival so far.
Reading and Leeds 2022 witnessed headline performances from Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stalion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and The 1975.
READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Reading Festival 2022