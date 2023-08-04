Reading & Leeds bans campfires, disposable BBQs and single use vapes ahead of 2023 festival

Reading and Leeds festivals take place later this month. Picture: 1. Joseph Okpako/Getty 2. Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty 3. Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The twin festivals, which take place on August Bank Holiday Weekend, have added to its list of prohibited items.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reading and Leeds have banned the likes of BBQs, campfires and disposable vapes ahead of its 2023 edition of the festival.

The twin festivals - which take place at Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park across the August Bank Holiday weekend from 25-27th August - have shared their guide to a list of banned items as well as safeguarding initiatives.

In a list of what can and can't be brought to the festival, organisers said: "There will be no receipts issued for any confiscated/surrendered items and they will not be available to collect after the festival.

"You may be subject to more enhanced searches of bags and personal belongings. We request that you cooperate with any security requests and searches. Please pack light!"

They add: "Please note, campfires and disposable BBQs are banned from both the campsite and the arena in 2023."

Also in the list of banned items are air horns and megaphones, animals other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs, blow torches, fireworks, pyrotechnics and flares and disposable or non fillable vapes.

See the full list of banned items below.

READ MORE: The 1975 replace Lewis Capaldi as Reading & Leeds 2023 headliners

Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons headline this year's festival, alongside The 1975, who replaced have Lewis Capaldi following his decision to stop touring "for the forseeable future".

The Scottish singer-songwriter announced the news after a particularly heartbreaking performance which saw the crowds at Glastonbury Festival help him sing his Someone You Loved track as he struggled with Tourette's ticks.

Taking to Instagram days after the festival, Capaldi shared a statement, which read: ""First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future".

The Wish You The Best singer continued: "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

Remaining tickets to the festival, as well extras for eco camping, boutique village, Big Green Coaches and more can be bought at www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets.

Lewis Capaldi makes plea for Oasis reunion

READ MORE - Reading & Leeds 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets and more