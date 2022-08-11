Rage Against The Machine axe Reading & Leeds dates and rest of UK & European tour due to injury

Rage Against The Machine will no longer play Reading and Leeds Festival 2022. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Killing In The Name outfit have been forced to cancel the remainder of their European shows as "per medical guidance".

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled their UK and European dates, which include headline sets at Reading & Leeds.

The rock rap legends were set to play a headline set at the twin festivals, but have since had to cancel due to frontman Zack de la Rocha sustaining a leg injury while on stage.

Taking to social media, the Killing In The Name outfit said: "Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

The band's UK dates were also going to see them play a headline show at the Royal Highland Showground in Edinburgh.

Rage will continue their North American dates and their run of Madison Square Garden shows, which conclude this Sunday 14th August.

What are Rage Against The Machine's 2022 UK and Europe cancelled tour dates?



24th August Royal Highland Showground, Edinburgh

26th August Leeds Festival

28th August Reading Festival

30th August Rock En Seine Festival, Paris

1st September Sportspaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

3rd September Expo Plaza, Hannover, Germany

5th September Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

8th September Andalucia Big Festival, Malaga, Spain

10th September Mad Cool Sunset, Madrid, Spain

13th September Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

15th September Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

17th September Zagreb Arena, Croatia

19th September O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Reading & Leeds Festival have let to comment on the news, but music fans and festival-goers have already begun to speculate over who could take their place.

R+L favourites Kasabian - whose seventh studio album The Alchemist's Euphoria is set for release this Friday 12th August - have already been mooted for the slot.

