Parklife 2021 will be back to "normal" with no masks or social distancing, vows co-founder

Parklife Festival will go ahead with no masks or social distancing, says Sacha Lord. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The festival's co-founder has said that it will go ahead with no social distancing. Find out more about the event, including dates, line-up and tickets.

Parklike 2021 will be absolutely "normal" and take place with no social distancing measures according to co-founder Sacha Lord.

Back in December 2020, organisers pushed back the Manchester event to 11-12 September this year, giving music-lovers "a new date to dance" in the hopes it could take place without any restrictions.

Now, festival boss Sacha Lord has spoken about the festival, which takes place in Heaton Park, giving fans a taste of what to expect.

Asked by Nik Nagarkar on Cvlture TV if festival-goers can expect the same Parklife experience they are used to, he replied: "Absolutely. There's going to be no social distancing, no masks [...] It's going to be absolutely... just normal."

Despite losing his legal battle with the Government to open indoor hospitality spaces and nightlife earlier, Lord is convinced that the public's hunger for live music events is bigger than ever.

"If we look at Parklife, which I know personally about, the fact that we sold 80,000 tickets in 78 minutes showed the appetite to get back to normal."

Asked if he thought there was a glitch in the system at first, he admitted: "We thought, 'there's no way Ticketmaster have sold 80,000 tickets in 78 minutes' and they had done."

"And that's not just Parklife," he added. "Creamfields, Leeds, Reading. They all sold out in super record time."

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

You can also watch their full interview, which premieres at 5pm, here:

Find out more about Parklife Festival 2021 here.

Is Parklife Festival happening in 2021?

Yes. Parklife Festival is set to take place at the revised date of 11-12 September at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Who is headlining Parklife 2021?

The festival is being led by performances from huge artists Dave and Meghan Thee Stallion.

Who else is on the Parklife 2021 line-up?

Also confirmed for the line-up so far are Disclosure, Skepta, Jamie xx, DaBaby, Burna Boy, Celeste, Four Tet, Little Simz and more.

Parklife festival 2021 has shared its first line-up for 2021. Picture: Press/Parklife

Are Parklife Festival tickets sold out?

Yes. Co-founder Sacha Lord revealed that tickets sold out for the festival in 78 minutes.

Head to parklife.uk.com for more information.

READ MORE: Which small and boutique festivals are taking place in 2021?