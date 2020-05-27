Neighbourhood Weekender announce new rescheduled dates for 2021

Ian Brown and Catfish and The Bottlemen frontman Van McCann. Picture: 1. Press 2. Ron Elkman/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Warrington festival - which had been postponed until September this year with headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen - will now take place in 2021. Find out about the new dates here.

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced freshly rescheduled dates for next year.

The Warrington Festival, which was set to take place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2020 - with headliners in Ian Brown and Catfish and The Bottlemen - was previously postponed until September 2020, but has now been moved to Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May 2021.

Organisers wrote in a statement: "Dear ticket holders of Neighbourhood Weekender Festival

"We hope everyone is as well as can be through this really difficult time. All of you should have been having an amazing weekend listening to live music with your best friends and it is a real shame that this could not happen.

"We were hopeful a few months ago that we could all be back together this September but following updated government advice surrounding Covid–19 we have now made the decision to move the festival to next year on the same weekend it has been historically.

"The new rescheduled dates for the festival are Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of May 2021. All current tickets will remain valid for next year so please keep hold of them. If you cannot make the new dates please contact your ticket provider to get a refund."

We were hopeful a few months ago that we could all be back together this September, but following updated government advice, we have now made the decision to move the festival to next year on the same weekend it has been historically. 💙



Full statement and updated lineup below pic.twitter.com/qV3EjYZBL4 — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) May 27, 2020

They added: "We are delighted that the vast majority of artists playing at the festival have confirmed they will return. Everyone involved in the festival and the artists that are playing are working really hard to give you the festival you wanted.

"For those that can, we kindly ask that you keep hold of your tickets and be part of the Neighbourhood Weekender next year. We have a great community around this event and together we can get through this. We hugely appreciate your patience and support.

"These are very tough times for everyone and we want to have the biggest party with you when we are out the other side.

"Best wishes

The Neighbourhood Weekender team".

Full ticket information is available at the festival's official site https://nbhdweekender.com/

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?