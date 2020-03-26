Neighbourhood Weekender Festival 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown and Catfish and the Bottlemen's Van McCann. Picture: 1. Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images 2. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The Warrington festival, which was set to see Ian Brown and Catfish and the Bottlemen headline in May, will now take place in September.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 has been postponed due to recent events surrounding COVID-19.

The festival, which was set to take place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May with headliners in Ian Brown and Catfish and The Bottlemen, will now take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The former Stone Roses frontman and the Welsh rockers will still headline the two-day event, with acts such as Sam Fender, The Wombats, The Coral, Miles Kane and more still on the line-up.

All original tickets for the festival will remain valid.

See the up to date line-up here:

Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 rescheduled line-up. Picture: Press/SJM

Festival organisers said in a statement: "Dear Neighbourhood Weekender family,

"First and foremost, we would like to send a big thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket to the event so far. We are overwhelmed by the reaction. This is our third year and it already feels like we have an amazing community around the event.

"In light of the news surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and following government guidance we have decided to postpone the festival until Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th September 2020."

Neighbourhood Weekender release official statement on 2020 postponement. Picture: Press/SJM Concerts

The festival added: "We have been working non-stop with the artists' teams to replicate the existing line up as closely as possible. We appreciate your patience waiting for information, moving an event of this scale takes time and a lot of work. We are really happy with the outcome and hope you are too.

"Day tickets purchased for Saturday 23th May will now be valid for Saturday 5th September.

"Day tickets purchased for Sunday 24th May will now be valid for Sunday 6th September.

"Weekend tickets purchased for 23rd & 24th May will now be valid for 5th & 6th September. "

They conclude: "We would not be able to do this festival without you guys and ask you to stand by us at this particularly tough time.

"See you in September

"Take care

"The Neighbourhood team x"

