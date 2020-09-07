Gerry Cinnamon to headline extra night of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

The Bonny singer-songwriter will top the bill at the newly announced extra night of the festival, which takes place at Warrington's Victoria Park.

Gerry Cinnamon is set to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2021.

For the very first time ever, the festival has added an extra main stage show to the proceedings on Friday, which will be topped by the Scottish singer-songwriter.

Joining the Belter singer on the night will be the likes of Circa Waves, The Zutons, Jade Bird and Orla Gartland.

Tickets for Friday night will go on general sale from Friday 11 September at 9.30am.

Existing two-day ticket holders will be given a chance to upgrade their package to include the Friday night of the festival for £25 plus booking fees. The pre-sale starts from Tuesday 8 September at 9am until Friday 11 September at 8.30am.

Visit nbhdweekender.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press

READ MORE: The story behind Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny album title

The festival - which takes place at Victoria Park in Warrington on Friday 28 - Sunday 30 May - will also see The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown headline on the Saturday night of the festival, while Catfish and The Bottlemen close the festival on the Sunday night.

See the full line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender here:

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 festival line-up. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R is actually genius

Neighbourhood Weekender - the biggest indie festival in the North West - will kick off 2021’s festival season with an incredible bank holiday weekend of live music across three stages.

Other acts confirmed for the now three-day event include Sam Fender, The Coral, The Wombats, Miles Kane, The Big Moon, Gang of youths, Inhaler, Lightning Seeds, Zuzu, Pigeon Detectives, Phoebe Green and more.

See the latest names for Neighbourhood Weekender 2021:

FRI 28TH MAY 2021



GERRY CINNAMON

CIRCA WAVES

THE ZUTONS

JADE BIRD

ORLA GARTLAND

SAT 29TH MAY 2021



IAN BROWN

SAM FENDER

SHED SEVEN

EASY LIFE

PALE WAVES REVEREND & THE MAKERS

THE CORAL

THE ORIELLES

THE MAGIC GANG

THE SHERLOCKS

GANG OF YOUTHS

THE MURDER CAPITAL

THE BIG MOON

THE SNUTS

THE K’S

LOVE FAME TRAGEDY

THE MYSTERINES

ZUZU

AIRWAYS

NOISY

THE CLAUSE

THE HARA

HEIDI CURTIS

SUN 30TH MAY 2021



CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

THE WOMBATS

PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT

MILES KANE

SUNDARA KARMA

TOM WALKER

LIGHTNING SEEDS

SEA GIRLS

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

CASSIA

INHALER

SPORTS TEAM

THE LATHUMS

RED RUM CLUB

WORKING MENS CLUB

PHOEBE GREEN

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN

LONA

LAURAN HIBBERD

TALK SHOW

GEORGE COSBY

BLANKETMAN

Watch the video highlights for Neighbourhood Weekender 2019:

READ MORE: How did Catfish and The Bottlemen come up with their name?