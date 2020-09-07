Gerry Cinnamon to headline extra night of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
7 September 2020, 19:00
The Bonny singer-songwriter will top the bill at the newly announced extra night of the festival, which takes place at Warrington's Victoria Park.
Gerry Cinnamon is set to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2021.
For the very first time ever, the festival has added an extra main stage show to the proceedings on Friday, which will be topped by the Scottish singer-songwriter.
Joining the Belter singer on the night will be the likes of Circa Waves, The Zutons, Jade Bird and Orla Gartland.
Tickets for Friday night will go on general sale from Friday 11 September at 9.30am.
Existing two-day ticket holders will be given a chance to upgrade their package to include the Friday night of the festival for £25 plus booking fees. The pre-sale starts from Tuesday 8 September at 9am until Friday 11 September at 8.30am.
Visit nbhdweekender.com for more information and to buy tickets.
The festival - which takes place at Victoria Park in Warrington on Friday 28 - Sunday 30 May - will also see The Stone Roses legend Ian Brown headline on the Saturday night of the festival, while Catfish and The Bottlemen close the festival on the Sunday night.
See the full line-up for Neighbourhood Weekender here:
Neighbourhood Weekender - the biggest indie festival in the North West - will kick off 2021’s festival season with an incredible bank holiday weekend of live music across three stages.
Other acts confirmed for the now three-day event include Sam Fender, The Coral, The Wombats, Miles Kane, The Big Moon, Gang of youths, Inhaler, Lightning Seeds, Zuzu, Pigeon Detectives, Phoebe Green and more.
See the latest names for Neighbourhood Weekender 2021:
FRI 28TH MAY 2021
GERRY CINNAMON
CIRCA WAVES
THE ZUTONS
JADE BIRD
ORLA GARTLAND
SAT 29TH MAY 2021
IAN BROWN
SAM FENDER
SHED SEVEN
EASY LIFE
PALE WAVES REVEREND & THE MAKERS
THE CORAL
THE ORIELLES
THE MAGIC GANG
THE SHERLOCKS
GANG OF YOUTHS
THE MURDER CAPITAL
THE BIG MOON
THE SNUTS
THE K’S
LOVE FAME TRAGEDY
THE MYSTERINES
ZUZU
AIRWAYS
NOISY
THE CLAUSE
THE HARA
HEIDI CURTIS
SUN 30TH MAY 2021
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
THE WOMBATS
PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT
MILES KANE
SUNDARA KARMA
TOM WALKER
LIGHTNING SEEDS
SEA GIRLS
THE PIGEON DETECTIVES
CASSIA
INHALER
SPORTS TEAM
THE LATHUMS
RED RUM CLUB
WORKING MENS CLUB
PHOEBE GREEN
DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN
LONA
LAURAN HIBBERD
TALK SHOW
GEORGE COSBY
BLANKETMAN
Watch the video highlights for Neighbourhood Weekender 2019:
