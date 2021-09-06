Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures

6 September 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 13:35

Sam Fender, James, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Inhaler all performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Sam Fender, James, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Inhaler all performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Warrington Festival took place from 3-5 September with Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish And The Bottlemen. See what went down here.

Neighbourhood Weekender returned this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

The Warrington Festival, which took place from 3-5 September, welcomed headliners in Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish and The Bottlemen and saw the likes of The Wombats, Gang of Youths, Jade Bird, Circa Waves perform.

Get the highlights from the event in pictures below...

Sam Fender played the main stage on Saturday 4 September, playing tracks from his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and his forthcoming sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under.

Sam Fender plays Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Sam Fender plays Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

James headlined the Saturday night of the festival.

James at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
James at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Frontman Tim Booth put on an impressive show as always, speaking into a megaphone as part of their set.

James' Tim Booth using megaphone during their Neighbourhood Weekender set
James' Tim Booth using megaphone during their Neighbourhood Weekender set. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg graced the stage on the Saturday

Jake Bugg at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Jake Bugg at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Inhaler played an energetic set on The Big Top stage at the Warrington festival.

Inhaler at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Inhaler at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Coral followed Jake Bugg on the main stage.

The Coral at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
The Coral at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Wombats played the main stage on the Sunday night of the festival, just ahead of Catfish And The Bottlemen's headline set.

The Wombats at Neighbourhood Festival 2021
The Wombats at Neighbourhood Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Miles Kane took to the Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 stage on Sunday.

Miles Kane took to the Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 stage on Sunday
Miles Kane at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Catfish And The Bottlemen brought the three-day-festival to a close.

Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography
The crowds at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
The crowds at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Neighbourhood Weekender will return in 2022...

