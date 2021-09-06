Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures
6 September 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 13:35
The Warrington Festival took place from 3-5 September with Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish And The Bottlemen. See what went down here.
Neighbourhood Weekender returned this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.
The Warrington Festival, which took place from 3-5 September, welcomed headliners in Gerry Cinnamon, James and Catfish and The Bottlemen and saw the likes of The Wombats, Gang of Youths, Jade Bird, Circa Waves perform.
Get the highlights from the event in pictures below...
Sam Fender played the main stage on Saturday 4 September, playing tracks from his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and his forthcoming sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under.
James headlined the Saturday night of the festival.
Frontman Tim Booth put on an impressive show as always, speaking into a megaphone as part of their set.
Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg graced the stage on the Saturday
Inhaler played an energetic set on The Big Top stage at the Warrington festival.
The Coral followed Jake Bugg on the main stage.
The Wombats played the main stage on the Sunday night of the festival, just ahead of Catfish And The Bottlemen's headline set.
Miles Kane took to the Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 stage on Sunday.
Catfish And The Bottlemen brought the three-day-festival to a close.
Neighbourhood Weekender will return in 2022...