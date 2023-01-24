DMA'S, The Hives and more added to Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023

The second wave of acts has been confirmed for the Leeds festival, with the likes of The Hives and DMA'S set to perform.

Live at Leeds: In The Park have announced the second wave of its line-up for 2023.

The one day music event, which takes place in Temple Newsam, Leeds, has confirmed more acts including DMA'S and The Hives to join previously announced headliners Two Door Cinema Club.

Also added to the bill are the likes of Cavetown, Crawlers, Gengahr, Bully, Rose Gray, Pillow Queens, Opus Kink and Priestgate.

Find out everything we know about the one day festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023?

Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 takes place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Who's headlining Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023?

Two Door Cinema Club are headlining the one day festival.

Who's on the Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 line-up?

Two Door Cinema Club

DMA’S

The Hives

Cavetown

Crawlers

GengahrBully

Rose Gray

Opus Kink

Pillow Queens

Deadletter

Priestgate

Ellur

Afflecks PalaceSkinny Living

Modernlove.

Sir Chloe

Ber

The Lathums

Tom Walker

Everything Everything

The Big Moon

Black Honey

The Beths

CMAT

Live Cordiale

Brooke Combe

Lapsley

Dolores Forever

Enola Gay

Low Hummer

Panic Shack

Prima Queen

Psymon Spine

When are Live At Leeds : In The Park 2023 tickets on sale?

Tickets go on sale now. Visit liveatleeds.com for more. Tickets cost £60 (plus Booking + Transaction fees) for General Admission. VIP Tickets, which includes entry to the VIP area, VIP toilets and Guest Bar access, cost £85 and special Live At Leeds: In The Park payment plans are available for just £10 Deposit, with monthly instalments of just £10 in the run-up to the festival.

