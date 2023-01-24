DMA'S, The Hives and more added to Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023
24 January 2023, 09:25
The second wave of acts has been confirmed for the Leeds festival, with the likes of The Hives and DMA'S set to perform.
Listen to this article
Live at Leeds: In The Park have announced the second wave of its line-up for 2023.
The one day music event, which takes place in Temple Newsam, Leeds, has confirmed more acts including DMA'S and The Hives to join previously announced headliners Two Door Cinema Club.
Also added to the bill are the likes of Cavetown, Crawlers, Gengahr, Bully, Rose Gray, Pillow Queens, Opus Kink and Priestgate.
Find out everything we know about the one day festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
READ MORE: Two Door Cinema Club cancel European tour as bassist Kevin Baird battles incurable autoimmune disease
When is Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023?
Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 takes place on Saturday 27th May 2023.
Who's headlining Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023?
Two Door Cinema Club are headlining the one day festival.
Who's on the Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 line-up?
- Two Door Cinema Club
- DMA’S
- The Hives
- Cavetown
- Crawlers
- GengahrBully
- Rose Gray
- Opus Kink
- Pillow Queens
- Deadletter
- Priestgate
- Ellur
- Afflecks PalaceSkinny Living
- Modernlove.
- Sir Chloe
- Ber
- The Lathums
- Tom Walker
- Everything Everything
- The Big Moon
- Black Honey
- The Beths
- CMAT
- Live Cordiale
- Brooke Combe
- Lapsley
- Dolores Forever
- Enola Gay
- Low Hummer
- Panic Shack
- Prima Queen
- Psymon Spine
When are Live At Leeds : In The Park 2023 tickets on sale?
Tickets go on sale now. Visit liveatleeds.com for more. Tickets cost £60 (plus Booking + Transaction fees) for General Admission. VIP Tickets, which includes entry to the VIP area, VIP toilets and Guest Bar access, cost £85 and special Live At Leeds: In The Park payment plans are available for just £10 Deposit, with monthly instalments of just £10 in the run-up to the festival.
READ MORE: The Lathums for special guest headline set at Neighbourhood Festival 2022