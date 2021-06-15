Latitude 2021 cast with doubt over 21 June delay - but boss hasn’t given up hope

Latitude Festival have released a statement with doubt cast over its 2021 event. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Festival boss Melvin Benn has released a statement in response to the news that the lifting of all restrictions will be pushed back by four weeks.

Latitude Festival has released a statement amid fresh doubts over the festival taking place this year.

Yesterday (Monday 14 June) saw Boris Johnson announce a four week delay to the ending of all lockdown restrictions.

Now that Latitude - which is set to take place from 22-25 July in Suffolk's Henham Park - has been thrown into doubt, its festival boss has released an official statement.

Taking to social media the same night, Melvin Benn began: "We've been eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's statement as much as anyone else this evening, and, whilst the lifting of the final restrictions is delayed, we don't think it means the end of our hopes for Latitude this year."

He continued: "If you allow us just a little more time, we're going to spend the next few days looking at the information and speaking to the relevant government departments to work out what it means for the festival. Rest assured, as soon as we know for definite if we can or can't go ahead, we will tell you. We expect that will be by the end of the week."

Melvin Benn added that if the festival is unable to go ahead in 2021, tickets will be rolled over to next year or music fans will be able to claim a refund.

This year's event was set to see headliners in Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club top the bill.

Ellie Rowsell and co - who just scored a number one album with Blue Weekend - were set to kick off proceedings, headlining the Obelisk Arena on the Friday night of the festival.

Electronic duo and dance music legends The Chemical Brothers were to follow suit on the Saturday night of the festival.

The festival will be capped off by a very special performance by Bastille, who were set to bring their Reorchestrated project to the stage, and Bombay Bicycle Club, who released their Everything Has Gone Wrong album in 2020.

Watch this space for more information on the festival this week.

