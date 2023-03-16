Isle Of Wight Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up and tickets

Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 will take place from 15th - 18th June 2023. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

The major festival returns to Seaclose Park next year with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams topping the bill.

Isle Of Wight Festival has added new acts to its line-up for 2023.

The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 15th - 18th June, will see Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams headline.

Now, further acts have been added to the the line-up, with the likes of Peter Hoo & The Light, Jamie Webster, Brooke Combe and more aded to the bill.

Find out who's playing the historic festival and how to buy tickets.

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 15th - 18th June 2023.

Pulp will play Isle of Wight Festival for the first time in 12 years . Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams are set to headline Isle of Wight 2023.

Who is on the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 line-up?

See the full line-up so far:

Anne-Marie

Blondie

Courteeners

Echo & The Bunnymen

Ella Henderson

Example

FLO

Gabrielle

Gang of Youths

George Ezra

Groove Armada DJ

Human League

James Bay

Manic Street Preachers

MIKANiall Horan

N-Dubz

Oh My God!

It’s The Church

OneRepublic

Pulp

Robbie Williams

Sam Ryder

Scouting for Girls

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sugababes

The Chemical Brothers

The Enemy

The Reytons

Plus newly announced acts:

Brooke Combe

CMAT

Jamie Webster

Joesef

LF System

Lottery Winners

Lovejoy

Peter Hook & the Light

Plastic Mermaids

Sabrina Carpenter

When are Isle of Wight 2023 tickets on sale?

Tickets for IOW 2023 are on sale now at at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

Ticket prices not including booking fees are as follows:

Weekend with / without Camping: £225

Islander: £170

Student: £195

Teen (13-17): £195

Child (3-12): £7.50

Infant (2 & under): Free

Day tickets: £95

What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2023?

Isle of Wight stage splits and stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.

