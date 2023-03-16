Isle Of Wight Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up and tickets
16 March 2023, 14:50
The major festival returns to Seaclose Park next year with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams topping the bill.
Isle Of Wight Festival has added new acts to its line-up for 2023.
The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 15th - 18th June, will see Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams headline.
Now, further acts have been added to the the line-up, with the likes of Peter Hoo & The Light, Jamie Webster, Brooke Combe and more aded to the bill.
Find out who's playing the historic festival and how to buy tickets.
When is Isle of Wight Festival 2023?
Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 15th - 18th June 2023.
Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2023?
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams are set to headline Isle of Wight 2023.
Who is on the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 line-up?
See the full line-up so far:
- Anne-Marie
- Blondie
- Courteeners
- Echo & The Bunnymen
- Ella Henderson
- Example
- FLO
- Gabrielle
- Gang of Youths
- George Ezra
- Groove Armada DJ
- Human League
- James Bay
- Manic Street Preachers
- MIKANiall Horan
- N-Dubz
- Oh My God!
- It’s The Church
- OneRepublic
- Pulp
- Robbie Williams
- Sam Ryder
- Scouting for Girls
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Sugababes
- The Chemical Brothers
- The Enemy
- The Reytons
Plus newly announced acts:
- Brooke Combe
- CMAT
- Jamie Webster
- Joesef
- LF System
- Lottery Winners
- Lovejoy
- Peter Hook & the Light
- Plastic Mermaids
- Sabrina Carpenter
When are Isle of Wight 2023 tickets on sale?
Tickets for IOW 2023 are on sale now at at www.isleofwightfestival.com.
Ticket prices not including booking fees are as follows:
- Weekend with / without Camping: £225
- Islander: £170
- Student: £195
- Teen (13-17): £195
- Child (3-12): £7.50
- Infant (2 & under): Free
- Day tickets: £95
What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2023?
Isle of Wight stage splits and stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.
