Isle Of Wight Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up and tickets

16 March 2023, 14:50

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021
Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 will take place from 15th - 18th June 2023. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

The major festival returns to Seaclose Park next year with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams topping the bill.

Isle Of Wight Festival has added new acts to its line-up for 2023.

The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 15th - 18th June, will see Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams headline.

Now, further acts have been added to the the line-up, with the likes of Peter Hoo & The Light, Jamie Webster, Brooke Combe and more aded to the bill.

Find out who's playing the historic festival and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE - Pulp and The Kooks to headline Neighbourhood Weekender 2023

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 15th - 18th June 2023.

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker at Electric Picnic Music Festival in 2019
Pulp will play Isle of Wight Festival for the first time in 12 years . Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams are set to headline Isle of Wight 2023.

Who is on the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 line-up?

See the full line-up so far:

  • Anne-Marie
  • Blondie
  • Courteeners
  • Echo & The Bunnymen
  • Ella Henderson
  • Example
  • FLO
  • Gabrielle
  • Gang of Youths
  • George Ezra
  • Groove Armada DJ
  • Human League
  • James Bay
  • Manic Street Preachers
  • MIKANiall Horan
  • N-Dubz
  • Oh My God!
  • It’s The Church
  • OneRepublic
  • Pulp
  • Robbie Williams
  • Sam Ryder
  • Scouting for Girls
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • Sugababes
  • The Chemical Brothers
  • The Enemy
  • The Reytons

Plus newly announced acts:

  • Brooke Combe
  • CMAT
  • Jamie Webster
  • Joesef
  • LF System 
  • Lottery Winners 
  • Lovejoy 
  • Peter Hook & the Light 
  • Plastic Mermaids
  • Sabrina Carpenter

READ MORE - Latitude Festival 2023: Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline

When are Isle of Wight 2023 tickets on sale?

Tickets for IOW 2023 are on sale now at at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

Ticket prices not including booking fees are as follows:

  • Weekend with / without Camping: £225
  • Islander: £170
  • Student: £195
  • Teen (13-17): £195
  • Child (3-12): £7.50
  • Infant (2 & under): Free
  • Day tickets: £95

What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2023?

Isle of Wight stage splits and stage times will be published closer to the time of the event.

READ MORE - Latitude Festival 2023: Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline

More on Festivals

Heading out on tour in 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Paramore and Blur

The 23 biggest gigs and tours to come in 2023

Noel Gallagher 2022

Noel Gallagher to headline South Facing Festival 2023: How to buy tickets

Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra will headline 1975

Latitude Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up and how to buy tickets

Latitude Festival 2023