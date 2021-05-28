Download Pilot 2021 line-up announced

The Donington Park festival has announced 40 UK bands over two stages for the event, which will take place from 18-20 June and involve no social distancing.

The Download Pilot has announced its full line-up.

The festival, which cannot take place this year due to the pandemic, announced the details of a three-day camping only pilot which will take place on the same grounds from 18-20 June 2021.

Organisers have now confirmed the acts set to play the event, with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, Bullet For My Valentine and many more included on the bill.

Download Festival 2022 ticket holders are invited to a presale, which takes place on Tuesday 1 June from 1pm, while tickets will go on general sale from 3 June at 12pm.

Also set for the pilot is Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Skindred, The Wildhearts, Trash Boat, Massive Wagons, Elvana, Creeper, While She Sleeps, Twin Atlantic, Yonaka, Employed to Serve, Neck Deep and more.

Download booker Andy Copping said: "We’re incredibly excited to safely welcome back fans to Donington Park and honoured to play a vital part in the return of live music to the UK. Putting together a line-up of 40 outstanding bands including headliners like Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet For My Valentine, is something the Download brand is uniquely able to do and made possible by a thriving UK rock scene and deep pool of in-demand talent. With moshing back on the cards, this is going to be a true celebration of festival spirit and something special to be a part of."

