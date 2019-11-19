DMA'S to headline Hit The North festival

DMA'S announced as Hit The North festival headliners. Picture: Press

The Silver rockers have been confirmed for the North East's largest inner-city festival, which will take place across multiple venues on 3 May.

DMA'S have been confirmed to headline Hit the North festival.

The Aussie outfit who are preparing to release their as-yet-untitled third studio album - will top the bill at the event on Sunday 3 May 2020.

The North East's largest inner-city festival will also include performances from Brighton band The Magic Gang, rising stars Fickle Friends and pop-soul singer Rhys Lewis.

The event, which takes place across multiple high profile venues in Newcastle City also includes Ryan McCullan, and Working Men's Club on the bill.

DMA'S to headline Hit The North festival 2020. Picture: Press

READ MORE: What is the meaning behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

DMA'S are currently supporting Liam Gallagher on part of his current solo UK tour dates, and will join the Shockwave singer at his homecoming gig in Manchester this week.

Speaking to Radio X about the first time they met the former Oasis frontman, guitarist Johnny Took said: "Ah it was awesome. Especially because you could meet someone you look up to like that and there's a good chance they could be a tosspot, but he was cool as.

"And you know he just loves music. And we went to the pub with his son Gene. We watched the Manchester Derby and we talked about music. It was just a great experience, you know."

Watch our video below:

Meanwhile, the title and artwork for DMA'S third studio album is yet to be confirmed, but the band have announced it will be released on 24 April 2020.

The record will be the follow-up to 2016's Hills End, which spawned tracks including Delete and Step Up The Morphine and 2018's For Now, which included The End and Emily Whyte.

The Delete rockers will also play a date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 6 March 2020.

See DMA'S support dates for Liam Gallagher in 2019:

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

See DMA's March 2020 date:

Friday 6 March 2020 - London O2 Academy Brixton