Big Feastival 2024: Headliners, line-up, ticket info & more
20 February 2024, 11:48 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 11:49
Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival is almost back for another year. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Big Feastival has confirmed its names for 2024 - and it's going to be a big one.
The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 23rd to the 25th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol, plus Johnny Marr, Circa Waves, Ash, Kate Nash, Scouting For Girls, CMAT and more performing across the weekend and a line-up of some of gastronomy’s biggest stars.
Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
- Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop
- What are Blur's biggest songs?
- Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?
When is Big Feastival 2024?
- Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 23rd August and Sunday 25th August 2024.
Where is the Big Feastival 2024?
- Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.
Who's headlining Big Feastival 2024?
- Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol will headline Big Feastival 2024.
- The British singer songwriter will kick things off on the Friday night of the festival, the 30-piece orchestra of Ministry Of Sound Classical will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and veteran indie rockers Snow Patrol will close the festival with a headline set on the Sunday night.
Who's on the Big Feastival 2024 line-up?
Get the line-up so far:
Main Stage
- Becky Hill (Friday headliner)
- Ministry Of Sound Classical (Saturday headliner)
- Snow Patrol (Sunday headliner)
- Cat Burns
- Cian Ducrot
- Johnny Marr
- Ella Henderson
- Jax Jones
- Joel Corry
- Circa Waves
- Ash
- Natasha Bedingfield
- CMAT
- Scouting For Girls
- Kate Nash
- Jalen Ngonda
- 86TVs
- Nell Mescal
- Panic Shack
- Ernie
- The Florentinas
- The Cuban Brothers
Good Food Stage
- Raymond Blanc
- Andi Oliver & Miquita Oliver
- Cherish Finden
- DJ BBQ & Chris "Chops" Taylor
- Fitwaffle
- George Egg
- Georgina Hayden
- Hannah Crosbie
- Jack Stein
- Max La Manna
- Meliz Berg
- Poppy O'Toole
- Sophie Wyburd
Comedy & Podcasts
- Rhys James & Zoe Lyons
- Daliso Chaponda
- The Scummy Mummies
- In Sickness & In Health with James & Clair Buckley
📣 BIG NEWS 📣 Check out our new line-up additions 🔥— Big Feastival (@thebigfeastival) February 15, 2024
👉 Ministry of Sound Classical, Johnny Marr, Jax Jones, Raymond Blanc, Andi & Miquita Oliver, George Egg, Justin Fletcher, Bluey & Bingo & lots more 🧡
Camping, Weekend & Day Tickets now available: https://t.co/P8khEZrK8e pic.twitter.com/d4FBJafYA6
Are tickets for Big Feastival 2024 on sale?
Tickets for the Big Feastival 2024 are on sale now.
Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more. info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.
What are the Big Festival 2024 stage times?
Stage times will be announced closer to the event.
- How Blur escaped Britpop with Song 2
- Blur's 10 best B-Sides
- Blur won't draw a line under the band after reunion