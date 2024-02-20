Big Feastival 2024: Headliners, line-up, ticket info & more

Alex James's Big Feastival returns in August 2024 with headliners Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Press

By Radio X

Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival is almost back for another year. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Big Feastival has confirmed its names for 2024 - and it's going to be a big one.

The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 23rd to the 25th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol, plus Johnny Marr, Circa Waves, Ash, Kate Nash, Scouting For Girls, CMAT and more performing across the weekend and a line-up of some of gastronomy’s biggest stars.

Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival is held at Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds over August Bank Holiday. Picture: Press

When is Big Feastival 2024?

Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 23rd August and Sunday 25th August 2024.

Where is the Big Feastival 2024?

Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.

Alex James is the man behind the Big Feastival. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Big Feastival 2024?

Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol will headline Big Feastival 2024.

and will headline Big Feastival 2024. The British singer songwriter will kick things off on the Friday night of the festival, the 30-piece orchestra of Ministry Of Sound Classical will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and veteran indie rockers Snow Patrol will close the festival with a headline set on the Sunday night.

Who's on the Big Feastival 2024 line-up?

Get the line-up so far:

Main Stage

Becky Hill (Friday headliner)

Ministry Of Sound Classical (Saturday headliner)

Snow Patrol (Sunday headliner)

Cat Burns

Cian Ducrot

Johnny Marr

Ella Henderson

Jax Jones

Joel Corry

Circa Waves

Ash

Natasha Bedingfield

CMAT

Scouting For Girls

Kate Nash

Jalen Ngonda

86TVs

Nell Mescal

Panic Shack

Ernie

The Florentinas

The Cuban Brothers

Good Food Stage

Raymond Blanc

Andi Oliver & Miquita Oliver

Cherish Finden

DJ BBQ & Chris "Chops" Taylor

Fitwaffle

George Egg

Georgina Hayden

Hannah Crosbie

Jack Stein

Max La Manna

Meliz Berg

Poppy O'Toole

Sophie Wyburd

Comedy & Podcasts

Rhys James & Zoe Lyons

Daliso Chaponda

The Scummy Mummies

In Sickness & In Health with James & Clair Buckley

📣 BIG NEWS 📣 Check out our new line-up additions 🔥⁠



👉 Ministry of Sound Classical, Johnny Marr, Jax Jones, Raymond Blanc, Andi & Miquita Oliver, George Egg, Justin Fletcher, Bluey & Bingo & lots more 🧡



Camping, Weekend & Day Tickets now available: https://t.co/P8khEZrK8e pic.twitter.com/d4FBJafYA6 — Big Feastival (@thebigfeastival) February 15, 2024

Are tickets for Big Feastival 2024 on sale?

Tickets for the Big Feastival 2024 are on sale now.

Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more. info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.

Big Feastival returns for 2024. Picture: Press

What are the Big Festival 2024 stage times?

Stage times will be announced closer to the event.