Big Feastival 2024: Headliners, line-up, ticket info & more

Alex James's Big Feastival returns in August 2024 with headliners Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol.
Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival is almost back for another year. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival has confirmed its names for 2024 - and it's going to be a big one.

The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 23rd to the 25th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol, plus Johnny Marr, Circa Waves, Ash, Kate Nash, Scouting For Girls, CMAT and more performing across the weekend and a line-up of some of gastronomy’s biggest stars.

Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival is held at Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds over August Bank Holiday.
When is Big Feastival 2024?

  • Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 23rd August and Sunday 25th August 2024.

Where is the Big Feastival 2024?

  • Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.
Alex James is the man behind the Big Feastival
Who's headlining Big Feastival 2024?

  • Becky Hill, Ministry Of Sound Classical and Snow Patrol will headline Big Feastival 2024.
  • The British singer songwriter will kick things off on the Friday night of the festival, the 30-piece orchestra of Ministry Of Sound Classical will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and veteran indie rockers Snow Patrol will close the festival with a headline set on the Sunday night.

Who's on the Big Feastival 2024 line-up?

Get the line-up so far:

Main Stage

  • Becky Hill (Friday headliner)
  • Ministry Of Sound Classical (Saturday headliner)
  • Snow Patrol (Sunday headliner)
  • Cat Burns
  • Cian Ducrot
  • Johnny Marr
  • Ella Henderson
  • Jax Jones
  • Joel Corry
  • Circa Waves
  • Ash
  • Natasha Bedingfield
  • CMAT
  • Scouting For Girls
  • Kate Nash
  • Jalen Ngonda
  • 86TVs
  • Nell Mescal
  • Panic Shack
  • Ernie
  • The Florentinas
  • The Cuban Brothers

Good Food Stage

  • Raymond Blanc
  • Andi Oliver & Miquita Oliver
  • Cherish Finden
  • DJ BBQ & Chris "Chops" Taylor
  • Fitwaffle
  • George Egg
  • Georgina Hayden
  • Hannah Crosbie
  • Jack Stein
  • Max La Manna
  • Meliz Berg
  • Poppy O'Toole
  • Sophie Wyburd

Comedy & Podcasts

  • Rhys James & Zoe Lyons
  • Daliso Chaponda
  • The Scummy Mummies
  • In Sickness & In Health with James & Clair Buckley

Are tickets for Big Feastival 2024 on sale?

Tickets for the Big Feastival 2024 are on sale now.

Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more. info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.

Big Feastival returns for 2024
What are the Big Festival 2024 stage times?

Stage times will be announced closer to the event.

