London Grammar and Jorja Smith for All Points East 2021

London Grammar's Hannah Reid and Jorja Smith are set to play APE 2021. Picture: 1. Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns/Getty 2. Colin Hutton/NBCUniversal/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The East London festival, which takes place at Victoria Park, has added more names to its line-up. Find out who's playing and how to get tickets.

London Grammar and Jorja Smith have been confirmed for All Points East 2021.

The Nottingham-formed trio and the singer-songwriter will play the festival on Friday 27 August leading a huge list of acts at the event, which takes place in East London's Victoria Park.

They'll be joined by the likes of British hip hop star, Loyle Carner, 2020 BRIT Awards Rising Star winner and 2021 Oscar hopeful Celeste, Mura Masa, Mahalia and more.

We're super excited to share Friday's lineup with you all. ✨ We'll be kicking off the Bank Holiday Weekend in Victoria Park with the wonderful London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Loyle Carner, Celeste, Mura Masa, Mahalia and many more.



❯ Tickets go on sale today at 12pm so get ready!

Also on the bill are Daphni, Floating Points, Kojey Radical, Låpsley, Sons Of Kemet, Kelly Lee Owens, Jadu Heart, ENNY, Eloise and Sad Night Dynamite.

The news follows the latest APE line up announcements, which have confirmed Jamie xx and Kano on Saturday 28 August, APE presents Field Day with Bicep and more on Sunday 29 August ,plus Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club on Monday 30 August.

When will All Points East 2021 take place?

All Points East festival has moved to a new date of 27-30 August for 2021.

Who will headline All Points East Festival 2021?

Acts leading the 2021 line-up so far are Jamie xx and Kano, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club, London Grammar and Jorja Smith.

Can I buy tickets for All Points East 2021?

Tickets are available from www.allpointseastfestival.com/tickets

All Points East 2020 was previously cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kwaftwerk, The Kooks and The Wombats scheduled to headline.

Sharing a statement back in March last year, organisers wrote: "Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event."

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year.

