The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at APE Presents Field Day: Line-up, stage times, tickets & more

The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk will headline APE presents Field Day on 20th August 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The electronic giants are set to take over All Points East presents Field Day this year with a star-studded line-up. Get the stage times and find out more here.

All Points East presents Field Day is almost upon us and it's set to be huge!

The festival will play host to The Chemical Brothers and electro pioneers Kraftwerk in what's set to be a super Saturday filled with beats and visual treats.

The event, which takes place at Victoria Park, will also see a full line-up of acts and special guests on the bill including DJ sets from the likes of Errol Alkan.

Find out who joins The Chems and Kraftwerk on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can still buy tickets.

When are The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk playing APE presents Field Day?

APE Presents Field Day, where the Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk will perform, takes place on Saturday 20th August.

What are Kraftwerk and The Chemical Brothers' Field Day stage times?

APE Presents: Field Day 20th August stage times:

East Stage

The Chemical Brothers - 9.25pm

Peggy Gou - 7.20pm

Floating Points - 6.00pm

HAAi - 5.00pm

FJAAK - 4.00pm

Logic1000 - 3.00pm

Emerland B2B Jossy Mitsu - 2.00pm

Eliza Rose - 1.00pm

Otik - 12.00pm

Ray-Ban West Stage

Kraftwerk - 8.00pm

Carl Craig B2B Moodymann - 6.20pm

Folamour: PTTP - 5.00pm

Erol Alkan - 4.00pm

Artwork B2B CC:DISCO! - 3.00pm

Salute - 2.00pm

Cici - 1.00pm

North Stage

Denis Sulta B2B Mella Dee - 8.10pm

Daniel Avery - 6.50pm

Squarepusher - 5.30pm

Tourist - 4.10pm

Kareem Ali - 2.50pm

Helena Star - 1.00pm

BBC 6music Stage

Jessy Lanza - 8.00pm

Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T - 7.00pm

Juliana Huxtable - 6.00pm

TYGAPAW - 5.00pm

Planningtorock - 4.00pm

Bklava - 3.00pm

Mary Anne Hobbs - 2.00pm

LUXE - 1.00pm

*Times are correct at the time of writing. Please check the app leading up to the event.

For more stage times, download the official APE Presents Field Day app here.

Are there still tickets for Kraftwerk and Chemical Brothers at Field Day?

Yes, there are still some tickets available for this event. Visit here for more.

Where is All Points East 2022?

All Points East takes place in Victoria Park, London. Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.

Visit All Point East's official website for event info and FAQs.

What else do you need to know?

This year, the app will be the only method of entry. Make sure you download the app before arriving at the festival.

Download the Luno Presents All Points East App - Official App for Field Day. The App is the only method of entry for Field Day this year and tickets will be distributed in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/5nBKkpmKKh — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) August 17, 2022

