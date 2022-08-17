The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at APE Presents Field Day: Line-up, stage times, tickets & more
17 August 2022, 16:18 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 16:44
The electronic giants are set to take over All Points East presents Field Day this year with a star-studded line-up. Get the stage times and find out more here.
Listen to this article
All Points East presents Field Day is almost upon us and it's set to be huge!
The festival will play host to The Chemical Brothers and electro pioneers Kraftwerk in what's set to be a super Saturday filled with beats and visual treats.
The event, which takes place at Victoria Park, will also see a full line-up of acts and special guests on the bill including DJ sets from the likes of Errol Alkan.
Find out who joins The Chems and Kraftwerk on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can still buy tickets.
When are The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk playing APE presents Field Day?
APE Presents Field Day, where the Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk will perform, takes place on Saturday 20th August.
READ MORE: Gorillaz at All Points East 2022: Line-up, stage times, tickets and more
What are Kraftwerk and The Chemical Brothers' Field Day stage times?
APE Presents: Field Day 20th August stage times:
East Stage
- The Chemical Brothers - 9.25pm
- Peggy Gou - 7.20pm
- Floating Points - 6.00pm
- HAAi - 5.00pm
- FJAAK - 4.00pm
- Logic1000 - 3.00pm
- Emerland B2B Jossy Mitsu - 2.00pm
- Eliza Rose - 1.00pm
- Otik - 12.00pm
Ray-Ban West Stage
- Kraftwerk - 8.00pm
- Carl Craig B2B Moodymann - 6.20pm
- Folamour: PTTP - 5.00pm
- Erol Alkan - 4.00pm
- Artwork B2B CC:DISCO! - 3.00pm
- Salute - 2.00pm
- Cici - 1.00pm
North Stage
- Denis Sulta B2B Mella Dee - 8.10pm
- Daniel Avery - 6.50pm
- Squarepusher - 5.30pm
- Tourist - 4.10pm
- Kareem Ali - 2.50pm
- Helena Star - 1.00pm
BBC 6music Stage
- Jessy Lanza - 8.00pm
- Jennifer Cardini & Tijana T - 7.00pm
- Juliana Huxtable - 6.00pm
- TYGAPAW - 5.00pm
- Planningtorock - 4.00pm
- Bklava - 3.00pm
- Mary Anne Hobbs - 2.00pm
- LUXE - 1.00pm
*Times are correct at the time of writing. Please check the app leading up to the event.
For more stage times, download the official APE Presents Field Day app here.
Are there still tickets for Kraftwerk and Chemical Brothers at Field Day?
Yes, there are still some tickets available for this event. Visit here for more.
Where is All Points East 2022?
All Points East takes place in Victoria Park, London. Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.
Visit All Point East's official website for event info and FAQs.
What else do you need to know?
This year, the app will be the only method of entry. Make sure you download the app before arriving at the festival.
Download the Luno Presents All Points East App - Official App for Field Day. The App is the only method of entry for Field Day this year and tickets will be distributed in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/5nBKkpmKKh— Field Day (@fielddaylondon) August 17, 2022
READ MORE: Nick Cave at All Points East 2022 - Everything you need to know