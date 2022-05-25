The Smile to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022

The Smile are set to join the line-up for Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Picture: 1. ALEX LAKE 2. GOSHA RUBCHINSKIY

By Jenny Mensah

Find out all the acts confirmed for Nick Cave and The Band Seeds at All Points East 2022 and what we know so far.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are set to headline All Points East in a UK festival exclusive this year and now The Smile have been added as very special guests.

The supergroup - who are comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner - are set to play the East London festival, but who else is joining them on the bill?

Find out everything you need to know about Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East 2022 including the line-up, stages, tickets and much more.

When are Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East?

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at All Points East takes place on 28th August 2022 at Victoria Park.

Who's joining Nick Cave on the line-up?

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Michael Kiwanuka

The Smile

Sleaford Mods

Aldous Harding

Anna Calvi

Japanese Breakfast

Tinariwen

Jehnny Beth

Joan As Police Woman

Are Nick Cave tickets still available?

Yes, you can buy tickets to see Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at the All Points East website.

What are the stages and stage times for All Points East 2022

The stages and stage times will be announced shortly. Keep checking back here for more details closer to the time.

How do you get to All Points East?

All Points East takes place in Victoria Park, London. Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.