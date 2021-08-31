All Points East 2021 in pictures
31 August 2021, 12:20 | Updated: 31 August 2021, 15:54
See the highlights of the festival, which took place at East London's Victoria Park across the bank holiday weekend.
All Points East 2021 took place from Friday 27 - Monday 30 August and included a huge roster of artists with the likes of Jamie xx, Kano, London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals leading the line-up.
Radio X were down there and caught some of the action. Get our highlights of the East London Festival here.
READ MORE: Get the pictures from Leeds Festival 2021
London Grammar made their epic return to the live stage at the Victoria Park festival and debuted their UK No.1 album Californian Soil.
Jorja Smith and Celeste made up the all-female banner acts fronting APE's first day.
Day two of the festival hosted the likes of Tom Misch, Arlo Parks, Slow Thai and Little Simz, who performed Point And Kill live for the first time. She also invited Cleo Sol as a special guest on to the stage.
Kano also played a huge homecoming set at the East London park, celebrating his East Ham roots and payinh tribute to Man Utd and England footballer Marcus Rashford during his This Is England track.
Jamie xx rounded off the event, with his epic set on the West Stage as his The xx bandmate Romy looked on.
Arlo Parks played not one, but two days at the Victoria Park festival.
Gang of Youths' impressive set at All Points East didn't disappoint.
Lianne La Havas' amazing set included her sterling cover of Radiohead's Weird Fishes.
Foals capped off an amazing four nights at the festival, with a career-spanning set, which included the likes of Mountain At My Gates, My Number and In Degrees and Exits.
All Points East's free midweek event experience In The Neighbourhood takes place from Tuesday 31 August to Thursday 2 September and includes an outdoor cinema, live music, craft beer festival, creative workshops, street food, pop up bars & talks, sports & wellbeing, family activities and much more.
Head to allpointseastfestival.com for more.