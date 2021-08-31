All Points East 2021 in pictures

Foals, Arlo Parks, Gang of Youths and Kano all played All Points East 2021. Picture: 1. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 2.Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty 3. Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty4. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

See the highlights of the festival, which took place at East London's Victoria Park across the bank holiday weekend.

All Points East 2021 took place from Friday 27 - Monday 30 August and included a huge roster of artists with the likes of Jamie xx, Kano, London Grammar, Jorja Smith, Bombay Bicycle Club and Foals leading the line-up.

Radio X were down there and caught some of the action. Get our highlights of the East London Festival here.

London Grammar made their epic return to the live stage at the Victoria Park festival and debuted their UK No.1 album Californian Soil.

London Grammar at All Points East 2021. Picture: Tom Hancock

Jorja Smith and Celeste made up the all-female banner acts fronting APE's first day.

Jorja Smith at All Points East 2021. Picture: Rory James

Day two of the festival hosted the likes of Tom Misch, Arlo Parks, Slow Thai and Little Simz, who performed Point And Kill live for the first time. She also invited Cleo Sol as a special guest on to the stage.

Little Simz at All Points East Festival 2021. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Kano also played a huge homecoming set at the East London park, celebrating his East Ham roots and payinh tribute to Man Utd and England footballer Marcus Rashford during his This Is England track.

Kano at All Points East 2021. Picture: All Rights Reserved 2021 Michael Fung Photography

Jamie xx rounded off the event, with his epic set on the West Stage as his The xx bandmate Romy looked on.

Jamie xx plays All Points East 2021. Picture: Tom Hancock

Arlo Parks played not one, but two days at the Victoria Park festival.

Arlo Parks performs at All Points East 2021. Picture: Louise Morris

Gang of Youths' impressive set at All Points East didn't disappoint.

Gang Of Youths at All Points East Festival 2021. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lianne La Havas' amazing set included her sterling cover of Radiohead's Weird Fishes.

Lianne La Havas plays all Points East 2021. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Foals capped off an amazing four nights at the festival, with a career-spanning set, which included the likes of Mountain At My Gates, My Number and In Degrees and Exits.

Foals at All Points East Festival 2021. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

All Points East's free midweek event experience In The Neighbourhood takes place from Tuesday 31 August to Thursday 2 September and includes an outdoor cinema, live music, craft beer festival, creative workshops, street food, pop up bars & talks, sports & wellbeing, family activities and much more.

Head to allpointseastfestival.com for more.