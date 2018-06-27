Elis James And John Robins To Play Kendal Calling!

Elis James and John Robins. Picture: Radio X

The duo will be taking their Radio X show to the Lake District in July…

Elis James and John Robins will be taking their Radio X show to Kendal Calling Festival at the end of July.

The festival is held in the beautiful surroundings of Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, and the duo will be broadcasting live from the Strongbow Yard, which is right in the middle of the festival, between 1-4pm on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 July.

Expect Elis and John’s classic features, including Humblebrag, John Googles The Travel and a special Festival Shame Well…

Elis James meeting his hero Johnny Marr couldn't have gone much worse! 😭😂 Posted by Radio X on Tuesday, 26 June 2018

This year’s stellar Kendal Calling line-up includes The Libertines, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Ocean Colour Scene, James, Shed Seven, Tom Grennan, The Sherlocks, The Amazons, Pale Waves and many, many more. See the full line-up here.

WOW - Kendal Calling 2018 has SOLD OUT for the 13th year in a row! Thank you so much for your incredible support from those that bought our stupendously early release right through to those that purchased our final tickets at the weekend. We can't wait to see you all in July!x pic.twitter.com/Wi2HAo5F6h — Kendal Calling (@KendalCalling) February 27, 2018

See www.kendalcalling.co.uk or follow @KendalCalling on Twitter for the latest updates.

Tickets are now SOLD OUT, but you can hear Elis and John LIVE on Radio X on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK, on your smart device, via www.radiox.co.uk or on our apps!