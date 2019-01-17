What do these famous cover stars look like now?

17 January 2019, 05:30 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 05:31

Famous album cover stars
Famous album cover stars. Picture: Press

The Nirvana baby. The Siamese Dream girls. The Arctic Monkeys debut album guy. What are the names behind the album cover personalities?

  1. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)

    One of the most famous cover stars of all time, young Spencer Elden was captured aged three months old in a swimming pool in Pasadena. His father Rick was a friend of photographer Kirk Weddle, who was setting up the shoot for the album cover.

    Nirvana - Nevermind album cover
    Nirvana - Nevermind album cover. Picture: Press

    "It's kind of cool, knowing that I've been on an album cover," Spencer told the Independent in 2008, when he recreated the pose, then aged 17. "But I feel pretty normal about it because growing up, I've always known I was the Nirvana baby. It never really struck me like, 'Oh, shit, that's me on the cover'."

  2. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream (1993)

    Two young girls playing dress-up and eating sweeties - the ideal way to depict a guitar-thrashing grunge classic, according to Billy Corgan.

    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover
    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover. Picture: Press

    When Billy reunited Smashing Pumpkins in 2018, he enlisted the help of the two girls - Ali Laenger and Lysandra Roberts - to launch the tour. And here’s how they looked 25 years later. As Corgan said: “What's amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day.”

    View this post on Instagram

    "On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon). Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What's amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they'd never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie's shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP's own, personal lucky star. So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today's launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind's eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger's backyard, looking like little Mother Mary's, smiling and laughing into the sun." - @williampcorgan 📷: @hellomikeamico

    A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) on

  3. The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make

    The original cover for the classic Smiths single featured actor Terence Stamp on the sleeve in a still taken from the 1965 movie adaptation of John Fowles' The Collector. He's pictured holding a chloroformed pad that he's used to "collect" a young female student.

    The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make (original version)
    The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make (original version). Picture: Press

    At first Stamp denied permission for the photo to be used on the single, meaning Morrissey himself stepped in to re-create the scene with a glass of milk in the place of the chloroform pad. However, Stamp later relented, meaning the Moz version only appeared on a few copies.

    The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make (Morrissey version)
    The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make (Morrissey version). Picture: Press

    Stamp made his name in the title role of Billy Budd in 1962 and went on to have memorable roles in Superman II as General Zod (KNEEL before Zod) and Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert.

    Terence Stamp at the BFI London Film Festival 2014
    Terence Stamp at the BFI London Film Festival 2014. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

  4. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead (1986)

    The cover of the 'Miffs' classic album features a shot of the French-Swiss actor Alain Delon, taken from the 1964 film L'Insoumis (aka The Unvanquished). Delon plays a deserter from the French Foreign Legion and was also a producer on the picture. It's taken from the final scene, where Alain's character lies dying on the floor.

    The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead album cover
    The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead album cover. Picture: Press

    Monsieur Delon has also appeared in films such as The Leopard (1963), The Yellow Rolls Royce (1965), Spirits Of The Dead (1968), Girl On A Motorcycle (1968, with Marianne Faithfull) and Scorpio (1973). His latest film is The Empty House, due in 2019.

    Alain Delon on Italian TV on 25 March 25, 2018
    Alain Delon on Italian TV on 25 March 25, 2018. Picture: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

  5. Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

    The man taking a drag on his ciggy is one Chris McClure, who is the brother of The Reverend Jon McClure, he of The Makers fame.

    Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album cover
    Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not album cover. Picture: Press

    McClure also appeared on the cover of Toddla T's 2009 debut album Skanky Skanky, reprising his famous role. He was a mutual friend of both Toddla T and former Arctic Monkeys bassist Andy Nicholson.

  6. Blink 182 - Enema Of The State

    The nurse with a wicked look in her eye is none other than porn star Janine Lindemulder (although the band claim that they didn't know this at the time). The rubber glove was a reference to the band's original title, Turn Your Head And Cough.

    Blink-182 - Enema Of The State album cover
    Blink-182 - Enema Of The State album cover. Picture: Press

    Ms Lindemulder is the star of such cinematic masterpieces as Extreme Close Up (1997), Hidden Obsessions (1994) and Seven Deadly Sins (2000). She was arrested in 2003 for assaulting her husband Jesse James and in 2008 was sent to prison for six months for tax evasion.

    Janine Lindemulder pictured on April 27, 2017
    Janine Lindemulder pictured on April 27, 2017. Picture: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

  7. The Smiths - The Smiths (1984)

    Joe Dallesandro was a muscle man, model, actor and a graduate of Andy Warhol's Factory school of non-talent. The debut album from The Smiths shows a cropped shot of Little Joe from Warhol's 1968 art movie Trash.

    The Smiths - The Smiths (1984)
    The Smiths - The Smiths (1984). Picture: Press
    The stars of Andy Warhol's 'Trash', Holly Woodlawn, Jane Forth and Joe Dallesandro in 1970.
    The stars of Andy Warhol's 'Trash', Holly Woodlawn, Jane Forth and Joe Dallesandro in 1970. Picture: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

    Joe Dallesandro also claimed to be the crotch behind the controversial sleeve to the Stones' first album on their own label. As he was a mate of Andy Warhol, who did the art direction, it's a reasonable claim, but one that has not been, er, verified.

    The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (1971)
    The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (1971). Picture: Press

    The actor appeared in many of Warhol's challenging art movies, including Flesh, Trash and Heat. He's also appeared in John Waters' Cry Baby and Francis Ford Coppola's The Cotton Club, but we consider his best work to be the 1970s camp-gore classics Flesh For Frankenstein and Blood For Dracula.

    Joe Dallesandro in Los Angeles in 2017
    Joe Dallesandro in Los Angeles in 2017. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

  8. Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory (1995)

    The two men walking in different directions down Berwick Street in London's Soho one early morning in 1995 are Owen Morris, who produced the record and Sean Rowley.

    Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory?
    Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Picture: Press

    Rowley is a presenter for BBC Radio, but is probably best known for his club night Guilty Pleasures, which has spawned a number of albums.

    Sean Rowley
    Sean Rowley. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

  9. U2 - Boy (1980)

    Young Peter Rowen was the younger brother of Guggi, member of Irish post-punk band The Virgin Prunes and a close friend of Bono. The US record label were worried that the band may be accused of paedophilia for some reason and changed the cover for Stateside release.

    U2 - Boy album cover
    U2 - Boy album cover. Picture: Press

    Peter appeared again (slightly older) on the cover of the band's third album, War. He later became a photographer and shot U2's 360° tour in 2009.

    Posted by Peter Rowen Photography on Sunday, 13 August 2017

  10. Placebo - Placebo (1996)

    David Fox is the young boy pictured on the cover of the band's 1996 debut album. The picture was shot by his cousin Saul Fletcher.

    Placebo - Placebo album cover
    Placebo - Placebo album cover. Picture: Press

    In June 2012, Fox told The Times he was going to sue over the album cover as it "ruined his life" because he was bullied at school. Fox was last seen in the identity parade on an episode of Never Mind The Buzzcocks in October 2013.

  11. Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic (1996)

    SFA's debut album featured a song called Hangin' With Howard Marks and the cover features the man himself in a number of different disguises.

    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic album cover
    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic album cover. Picture: Press

    Marks gained notoriety for being an international cannabis smuggler. His book about his various brushes with the law, Mr Nice, led to a career as an author. He died in 2016.

    Howard Marks in 2015
    Howard Marks in 2015. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

  12. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (1975)

    The two men on the cover of the band's ninth album are stuntmen Ronnie Rondell and Danny Rogers, shot at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles.

    Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here album cover
    Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here album cover. Picture: Press

    Rondell - who plays the burning man - has worked on films as diverse as Batman And Robin, Waterworld, Thelma And Louise and Falling Down.

    Ronnie Rondell Jr in 2004
    Ronnie Rondell Jr in 2004. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

