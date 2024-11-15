The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2024
Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that have passed away in 2024.
Listen to this article
Please note: this is not an exhaustive list This page is being updated.
November 2024
Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer, musician
The frontman of the band Crazy Town, best known for their 2000 hit Butterfly, died on 24th June 2024 aged 49.
Crazy Town - Butterfly (Official Video)
Donald Sutherland, actor
The acclaimed Canadian actor died on 20th June 2024, aged 88. He was one of the most respected screen actors to never receive an Oscar, although he was given an Honorary Award in 2017. He starred in Klute, Don't Look Now, M*A*S*H, Kelley's Heroes, the 1978 remake of Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, JFK and countless other films.
Paul Spencer, Dario G musician
The Crewe-born musician, best known for the 1997 hit Sunchyme, died on 17th June, aged 53.
Dario G - Sunchyme (Official Music Video)
Kevin Campbell, footballer
The Arsenal and Everton striker died on 15th June 2024, aged 54.
Matija Sarkic, footballer
The Millwall goalkeeper died tragically on 15th June 2024 aged just 26 after suffering sudden heart failure.
Françoise Hardy, musician
The French singer-songwriter, best known for the songs Comment te dire adieu and Tous les garçons et les filles died on 11th June 2024, aged 80.
Francoise Hardy Comment te dire adieu
Michael Mosley, presenter
The journalist and presenter, best known for developing the 5:2 Diet, died on 5th June 2024 while out walking on the island of Symi in Greece. He was 67.
Nicholas Ball, actor
The Leamington Spa-born actor was best known as the star of 1970s detective show Hazell, but he also appeared in Footballers' Wives and EastEnders. He died on 4th June 2024, aged 78.
Hazell (UK TV series) 1978 - 50fps 1080p HD
Colin Gibb, musician
One half of the British musical duo Black Lace, Gibb died on 2nd June, aged 70.
Black Lace - Agadoo
Rob Burrow, rugby player
The English professional rugby league star died on 2nd June 2024 aged 41. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and was awarded a CBE with fellow player Kevin Sinfield for their work in raising awareness of the disease.
October 2024
Morgan Spurlock, film maker
The American documentary maker, who was best known for his 2004 fast food film Super Size Me, died on 23rd May 2024, aged 53.
Super Size Me | Official Trailer | DocPlay
David Wilkie, swimmer
The Scottish athlete was the only person to have held British, Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic swimming titles simultaneously. He died on 22nd May 2024, aged 70.
-
Charlie Colin, musician
The bassist of the San Franciscan band Train, best known for their 2001 hit Drops Of Jupiter, was found on 17th May 2024 after falling in the shower. He was 57.
Train - Drops of Jupiter (Official Video)
Steve Albini, musician and producer
Albini was a member of bands such as Big Black and Shellac, while enjoying a successful career as a producer/engineer, recording the likes of Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey. He died of a heart attack on 7th May 2024, aged 61.
-
Bernard Hill, actor
The Mancunian actor, best known for playing Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale's TV series Boys From The Blackstuff, dief on 5th May 2024, aged 79. Hill also appeared in two of the Lord Of The Rings films and Titanic.
September 2024
OJ Simpson, actor and football player
Orenthal James Simpson, also known by his nickname The Juice, was an NFL football player who had a second career as an actor, appearing in the Naked Gun series, The Towering Inferno, Capricorn One and many other movies and TV shows. He was controversially acuitted over the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He died on 10th April 2024, aged 76.
August 2024
George Gilbey, TV personality
The star of Gogglebox and later a Celebrity Big Brother contestant died on 27th March 2024, aged 40, after a fall while working on a roof.
Vince Power, promoter
The Irish-born venue and festival owner died on 9th March 2024, aged 76. He was the mastermind the Mean Fiddler venue and organisation, taking over the running of Reading Festival, launching Leeds Festival, Benicassim in Spain and one-off shows like the Sex Pistols reunion at Finsbury Park in 1996.
Tony Green, sports commentator
The popular darts commentator became known to a wider audience by co-hosting the TV quiz show Bullseye with the late Jim Bowen. He died on 4th March 2024, aged 85.
Tony Green early appearance on Bullseye
July 2024
Dave Myers, television presenter
One half of the Hairy Bikers along with his friend Si King, Myers died on 28th February 2024, aged 66 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.
-
The former England and Queens Park Rangers forward died on 24th February 2024, aged 75.
-
The British actor was best known for his role as butcher Fred Elliott in Coronation Street between 1994 and 2006. Savident also appeared in the films A Clockwork Orange and Ghandi. He died on 21st February 2024, aged 86.
-
The Ipswich-born Latin and ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing professional died on 19th February 2024, aged 44.
-
The Welsh actor, best known for his deadpan role as Keith in The Office, fied on 19th February 2024, aged 50.
Big Keith's Appraisal | The Office | BBC Studios
Steve Wright, broadcaster
The veteran BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 DJ died on 12th February 2024, aged 69.
Michael Jayston, actor
Best known for his role as the father of Raquel in Only Fools And Horses, Jayston's long career included a lead role in the 1971 film Nicholas & Alexandra, plus appaearances in Doctor Who (as The Valeyard), Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Heartbeat. Alongside his prolific work as a voiceover for TV ads, Jayston was considered for the role of James Bond in the 1980s. He died on 5th February 2024, aged 88.
-
Barry John, rugby player
The legendary Wales and Lions fly-half died on 4th February, aged 79.
Ian Lavender, actor
Lavender was the last surviving member of the main cast of the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977, playing "stupid boy" Private Pike. He also appeared in EastEnders, Yes Minister and the 1970s TV version of The Glums and the film Carry On Behind. He died on 2nd February 2024, aged 77.
-
The presenter of A Place In The Sun and Escape To The Country died on 2nd February, aged 50. He announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020.
-
The New Orleans-born actor died on 1st February 2024, aged 76. He was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series of films and also appeared Predator and Happy Gilmore.
June 2024
Frank Farian, musician and producer
The German record producer had huge success in the 1970s writing and recording with the disco-era group Boney M, which he replicated with the controversial duo Milli Vanilli in 1988. He died on 23rd January 2024, aged 82.
Boney M. - Daddy Cool (Sopot Festival 1979)
-
The Indiana-born actor became famous for his role as Stephen (aka "Flyboy"), one of the four main cast members of George A. Romero's original Dawn Of The Dead in 1978. He died on 20th January, aged 77.
-
The New York-born singer, best knownd for her hits Califoria Soul and Touch Me In The Morning, died on 19th January 2024, afed 84.
Marlena Shaw - California Soul
-
Nightingale was the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 in 1970 and continued to work with the station until her death on 11th January 2024, aged 83. She was known for the Sunday night Request Show and hosting the BBC-2 TV series The Old Grey Whistle Test in the punk era.
-
John Peter Rhys Williams was a rugby union player that was part of the Welsh national team in the 70s, helping them to win three grand slam titles. He died on 8th January 2024, aged 74.
-
The Munich-born sportsman played for Bayern between 1964 and 1977, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 and the European Cup in '74, '75 and '76. He was also captain of the West German national team when they won the World Cup in 1974 and manager when they triumphed in 1990. He died on 7th January, aged 78.
-
The former political advisor, later a clinical psychologist, was married to TV and Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway. After contracting COVID in March 2020, Draper was put into an induced coma and subsequently suffered a number of health setbacks, including a heart attack shortly before Christmas 2023. On 5th January, Garraway announced that Draper had died, aged 56.
-
The actor, best known for his starring role as Sergeant Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the TV show Starsky & Hutch, died on 4th January 2024, aged 80. The series was a huge international hit and ran between 1975 and 1979.
Soul also appeared in the TV movie adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, the Dirty Harry film Magnum Force and enjoyed a successful pop career with a a UK Number 1 in Silver Lady. He also made a cameo appearance in the comedy show Little Britain in the 2000s.
-
The British star, best known for her role as Winifred Banks in the 1964 Disney production of Mary Poppins and the title role as the mermaid in Miranda, died on 4th January, aged 100. She also was the first person to sing Send In The Clowns in the show A Little Night Music on Broadway in 1973.
May 2024
-
The Chicago-born record producer was responsible for classic tracks lik The Who's My Generation, The Kinks' You Really Got Me and The Easybeats' Friday On My Mind. He died on 13th Noveber 2024, aged 87.
My Generation (Stereo Version)
Timothy West, actor
The Bradford-born actor was married to Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales (with whom he presnted the series Great Canal Journeys) and is the father of Samuel West. In a 70-year career, he was known for his roles as Stan Carter in EastEnders, Bradley Harcacre in the the 1980s comedy "soap" Brass and the infamous Royal Jelly episode of Tales Of The Unexpected. He died on 12th November 2024, aged 90.
-
The Washington-born actor was best known for the title role in the 1992 horror film Candyman and 1986's Platoon. He also appeared in the remake of Night of The Living Dead, The Crow, Final Destination and the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. He died on 6th November, aged 69.
-
The legendary musician, producer and arranger died from pancreatic cancer on 3rd November, aged 91. In his time, he composed the soundtracks to In The Heat Of The Night, In Cold Blood and The Italian Job among others. Jones produced some of the biggest-selling albums in the world, including Michael Jackson's Thriller, Bad and Off The Wall, plus the USA For Africa single We Are The World.
-
The Scottish comedian and activist died from ovarian cancer on 2nd November, aged 63.
April 2024
-
The British Olympic shot putter and strongman died on 23rd October, aged 75.
-
The former One Direction star died after a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on 16th October 2024. He was 31.
-
The politician and First Minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014 died of a heart attack on 12th October, aged 69.
-
A former actress and singer with The Sweet Inspirations died on 7th October, aged 91. She was the mother of superstar Whitney Houston.
March 2024
-
Kristofferson appeared in the films Convoy, A Star Is Born and Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid. He also had hits with Me And Bobby McGee abd Help Me Make It Through The Night. He died on 28th September 2024, aged 88.
-
The Essex-born actor won an Oscar for her roles in The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and California Suite in 1978. She also appeared in the Harry Potter series and Downton Abbey. She died on 28th September 2023, aged 89.
-
The British actor died on 20th September 2024, aged 99. He was best known as a voice actor, bringing life to the part of Parker in Thunderbirds and Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig. He was also one of the origibal voices of The Daleks in Doctor Who.
Today's MYSTERY GUEST is certified legend David Graham
-
The Bristol-born presenter and actor was best known for his appearances on Esther Rantzen's BBC show That's Life. He died from a stroke on 16th September 2024, aged 81.
-
Best known for playing Don Brennan in Coronation Street, the Leeds-born actor also appeared in Holby City, Doctor Who and Heartbeat over the years. He died on 15th September 2024, aged 86.
-
One of the original Jackson 5, Tito died on 15th September 2025, aged 70.
-
Cope made his name appearing on the 1960s programmes That Was The Week That Was and Coronation Street and achieved TV immortality as the ghost Marty Hopkirk in the series Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). He died on 11th September 2024, aged 93.
-
The son of actor Steve McQueen played Dutch in The Karate Kid and forged a career as as a race car driver. He died on 11th September 2024 aged 63.
-
The beloved Mississippi-born actor was best-known for performing the voices of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series and Simba's father Mufasa in The Lion King. He also appeared in Coming To America, Dr Strangelove, Field Of Dreams, Conan The Barbarian and dozens of stage productions. He died on 9th September 2024, aged 93.
-
The Philadelphia-born actor and singer was best known for his roles in the TV series TJ Hooker and Time Tunnel, plus a recurring part in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He died on 2nd September 2024, aged 88.
-
The Lancashire-born actor was best known for his work with animators Cosgrove-Hall, writing scripts for Chorlton & The Wheelies, Jamie & The Magic Torch, Danger Mouse and Count Duckula, often adding voices and narration. He also was the host of the BBC kids' cinema quiz Screen Test between 1979 and 1983. He died on 1st September 2024, aged 92.
REUPLOAD - Danger Mouse 1981 TV Series Intro
February 2024
-
Hip hop star Isaac Freeman III was best known in the UK for his 2003 Number 1 Be Faithful and his collaboration with Missy Elliott, Lose Control. He died on 30th August 2024 aged 56.
Fatman Scoop - Be Faithful (Full Length)
-
The French-born Cardiff and Leeds defender died on 30th August 2024 aged 39.
-
The Swedish football player and England manager between 2001 and 2006 died on 26th August 2024 from pancreatic cancer, aged 76.
-
The French actor and star of films such as The Leopard (1963), The Yellow Rolls Royce (1964) and Girl On A Motorcycle (1968) died on 18th August 2024, aged 88. A photograph of Delon in the 1964 film L'Insoumis appeard on the front cover of The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths.
-
The Surrey cricketer, who represented England in 100 Test matches and 82 One Day Internationals sadly took his own life on 4th August 2024. He was 55.
January 2024
-
The Melbourne-born actor was best known for her roles as Lyn Scully in Neighbours and Reb Kean in Prisoner: Cell Block H. she died on 26th July 2024 aged 72.
-
The "Voice of Rugby League" died on 24th July 2024, aged 68.
-
The Welsh six-time World Snooker Championship winner died on 19th July 2024, aged 91.
-
The beloved US comedian, who starred in his own hit sitcom between 1972 and 1978 and starred as Papa Elf in the Will Ferrell festive hit Elf died aged 94 on 18th July 2024.
Bob Newhart - Bus Driver Training
-
The Memphis-born star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed died on 13th July 2024 aged 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.
-
The star of The Shining, the Robin Williams version of Popeye and Nashville died on 11th July 2024, aged 75.
-
The Essex-born actor was best known for her roles as Irene Raymond in EastEnders and nspector Gina Gold in The Bill. She died on 6th July 2024. aged 76.