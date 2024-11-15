The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2024

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that have passed away in 2024.

Please note: this is not an exhaustive list This page is being updated.

The English professional rugby league star died on 2nd June 2024 aged 41. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 and was awarded a CBE with fellow player Kevin Sinfield for their work in raising awareness of the disease.

The Leamington Spa-born actor was best known as the star of 1970s detective show Hazell, but he also appeared in Footballers' Wives and EastEnders. He died on 4th June 2024, aged 78.

The journalist and presenter, best known for developing the 5:2 Diet, died on 5th June 2024 while out walking on the island of Symi in Greece. He was 67.

The French singer-songwriter, best known for the songs Comment te dire adieu and Tous les garçons et les filles died on 11th June 2024, aged 80.

The Crewe-born musician, best known for the 1997 hit Sunchyme, died on 17th June, aged 53.

The acclaimed Canadian actor died on 20th June 2024, aged 88. He was one of the most respected screen actors to never receive an Oscar, although he was given an Honorary Award in 2017. He starred in Klute, Don't Look Now, M*A*S*H, Kelley's Heroes, the 1978 remake of Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, JFK and countless other films.

The frontman of the band Crazy Town, best known for their 2000 hit Butterfly, died on 24th June 2024 aged 49.

The Mancunian actor, best known for playing Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale's TV series Boys From The Blackstuff, dief on 5th May 2024, aged 79. Hill also appeared in two of the Lord Of The Rings films and Titanic.

Albini was a member of bands such as Big Black and Shellac, while enjoying a successful career as a producer/engineer, recording the likes of Nirvana, Pixies and PJ Harvey. He died of a heart attack on 7th May 2024, aged 61.

The bassist of the San Franciscan band Train, best known for their 2001 hit Drops Of Jupiter, was found on 17th May 2024 after falling in the shower. He was 57.

The Scottish athlete was the only person to have held British, Commonwealth, European, World and Olympic swimming titles simultaneously. He died on 22nd May 2024, aged 70.

The American documentary maker, who was best known for his 2004 fast food film Super Size Me, died on 23rd May 2024, aged 53.

Orenthal James Simpson, also known by his nickname The Juice, was an NFL football player who had a second career as an actor, appearing in the Naked Gun series, The Towering Inferno, Capricorn One and many other movies and TV shows. He was controversially acuitted over the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He died on 10th April 2024, aged 76.

The popular darts commentator became known to a wider audience by co-hosting the TV quiz show Bullseye with the late Jim Bowen. He died on 4th March 2024, aged 85.

The Irish-born venue and festival owner died on 9th March 2024, aged 76. He was the mastermind the Mean Fiddler venue and organisation, taking over the running of Reading Festival, launching Leeds Festival, Benicassim in Spain and one-off shows like the Sex Pistols reunion at Finsbury Park in 1996.

The star of Gogglebox and later a Celebrity Big Brother contestant died on 27th March 2024, aged 40, after a fall while working on a roof.

The New Orleans-born actor died on 1st February 2024, aged 76. He was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series of films and also appeared Predator and Happy Gilmore.

The presenter of A Place In The Sun and Escape To The Country died on 2nd February, aged 50. He announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020.

Lavender was the last surviving member of the main cast of the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977, playing "stupid boy" Private Pike. He also appeared in EastEnders, Yes Minister and the 1970s TV version of The Glums and the film Carry On Behind. He died on 2nd February 2024, aged 77.

Best known for his role as the father of Raquel in Only Fools And Horses, Jayston's long career included a lead role in the 1971 film Nicholas & Alexandra, plus appaearances in Doctor Who (as The Valeyard), Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Heartbeat. Alongside his prolific work as a voiceover for TV ads, Jayston was considered for the role of James Bond in the 1980s. He died on 5th February 2024, aged 88.

The Welsh actor, best known for his deadpan role as Keith in The Office, fied on 19th February 2024, aged 50.

The British actor was best known for his role as butcher Fred Elliott in Coronation Street between 1994 and 2006. Savident also appeared in the films A Clockwork Orange and Ghandi. He died on 21st February 2024, aged 86.

One half of the Hairy Bikers along with his friend Si King, Myers died on 28th February 2024, aged 66 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Frank Farian, musician and producer The German record producer had huge success in the 1970s writing and recording with the disco-era group Boney M, which he replicated with the controversial duo Milli Vanilli in 1988. He died on 23rd January 2024, aged 82. Boney M. - Daddy Cool (Sopot Festival 1979)

David Emge, actor The Indiana-born actor became famous for his role as Stephen (aka "Flyboy"), one of the four main cast members of George A. Romero's original Dawn Of The Dead in 1978. He died on 20th January, aged 77. David Emge as one of cinema's most famous zombies in the climax to Dawn Of The Dead (1978). Picture: Alamy

Marlena Shaw, musician The New York-born singer, best knownd for her hits Califoria Soul and Touch Me In The Morning, died on 19th January 2024, afed 84. Marlena Shaw - California Soul

Annie Nightingale, broadcaster Nightingale was the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 in 1970 and continued to work with the station until her death on 11th January 2024, aged 83. She was known for the Sunday night Request Show and hosting the BBC-2 TV series The Old Grey Whistle Test in the punk era. Anne Nightingale in 1970. Picture: Alamy

J. P. R. Williams, rugby player John Peter Rhys Williams was a rugby union player that was part of the Welsh national team in the 70s, helping them to win three grand slam titles. He died on 8th January 2024, aged 74. JPR Williams in 1978. Picture: Alamy

Franz Beckenbauer, football player The Munich-born sportsman played for Bayern between 1964 and 1977, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 and the European Cup in '74, '75 and '76. He was also captain of the West German national team when they won the World Cup in 1974 and manager when they triumphed in 1990. He died on 7th January, aged 78. Franz Beckenbauer lifts the World Cup trophy in 1974. Picture: AP Photo/File/Alamy

Derek Draper, lobbyist and psychotherapist The former political advisor, later a clinical psychologist, was married to TV and Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway. After contracting COVID in March 2020, Draper was put into an induced coma and subsequently suffered a number of health setbacks, including a heart attack shortly before Christmas 2023. On 5th January, Garraway announced that Draper had died, aged 56. Derek Draper and wife Kate Garraway in 2008. Picture: Chris Bull / Alamy Stock Photo

David Soul, actor The actor, best known for his starring role as Sergeant Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the TV show Starsky & Hutch, died on 4th January 2024, aged 80. The series was a huge international hit and ran between 1975 and 1979. Soul also appeared in the TV movie adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, the Dirty Harry film Magnum Force and enjoyed a successful pop career with a a UK Number 1 in Silver Lady. He also made a cameo appearance in the comedy show Little Britain in the 2000s. David Soul in 1975. Picture: BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images