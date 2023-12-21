2023 in music - see the best photos of the year
21 December 2023, 17:17 | Updated: 21 December 2023, 17:19
Let's take a look at the past twelve months: including the return of Blur and The Rolling Stones, another classic Glastonbury and the arrival of the final "Beatles" song.
11th February: Wet Leg performing at the BRIT Awards 2023
16th February: Radio X Classic Rock launches with Sunta Templeton
7th May: The Coronation concert at Windsor Castle
8th May: Bonehead's Bank Holiday
13th May: Eurovision 2023 is held in Liverpool
24th May: Foo Fighters make live comeback with drummer Josh Freese
9th June: Sam Fender plays St James' Park, Newcastle
23rd June: Foo Fighters make "surprise" appearance at Glastonbury as The Churnups
23rd June: Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury on Friday night
24th June: The Pretenders are joined by Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury
24th June: Guns N'Roses headline Glastonbury on Saturday night
25th June: Elton John headlines Glastonbury Sunday night
8th and 9th July 2023: Blur return and play Wembley Stadium
26th July: Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56
29th July: Royal Blood play On The Beach in Brighton
30th July: Noel Gallagher plays On The Beach festival in Brighton
6th September: The Rolling Stones announce their new album Hackney Diamonds at a press conference in East London
2nd November: The "last" Beatles song, Now And Then, is released.
30th November: Shane MacGowan dies