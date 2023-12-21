2023 in music - see the best photos of the year

21 December 2023, 17:17 | Updated: 21 December 2023, 17:19

Moments of 2023: Arctic Monkeys and Elton John at Glastonbury; the final Beatles single Now And Then; plus Blur headlining Wembley Stadium - twice!
Moments of 2023: Arctic Monkeys and Elton John at Glastonbury; the final Beatles single Now And Then; plus Blur headlining Wembley Stadium - twice! Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Alamy

Let's take a look at the past twelve months: including the return of Blur and The Rolling Stones, another classic Glastonbury and the arrival of the final "Beatles" song.

  1. 11th February: Wet Leg performing at the BRIT Awards 2023

    Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale with dancers at The BRIT Awards 2023
    Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale with dancers at The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

  2. 16th February: Radio X Classic Rock launches with Sunta Templeton

    Sunta will host 11am to 3pm every day on Radio X Classic Rock
    Sunta hosts 11am to 3pm every day on Radio X Classic Rock. Picture: Radio X

  3. 7th May: The Coronation concert at Windsor Castle

    Lionel Richie performs at the Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla, 7th May 2023
    Lionel Richie performs at the Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla, 7th May 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

  4. 8th May: Bonehead's Bank Holiday

    Bonehead's Bank Holiday will be airing on Radio X on Monday 8th May.
    Bonehead's Bank Holiday took place on Monday 8th May. Picture: Radio X

  5. 13th May: Eurovision 2023 is held in Liverpool

    Sweden's Loreen wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool
    Sweden's Loreen wins the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

  6. 24th May: Foo Fighters make live comeback with drummer Josh Freese

  7. 9th June: Sam Fender plays St James' Park, Newcastle

    The crowd for Sam Fender at St James Park, 9th June 2023
    The crowd for Sam Fender at St James Park, 9th June 2023. Picture: Jill O'Donnell/Alamy Live News

  8. 23rd June: Foo Fighters make "surprise" appearance at Glastonbury as The Churnups

    Dave Grohl and new drummer Josh Freese performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury on 23rd June 2023.
    Dave Grohl and new drummer Josh Freese performing with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury on 23rd June 2023. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

  9. 23rd June: Arctic Monkeys headline Glastonbury on Friday night

    Despite last minute fears that he'd lost his voice, Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury festival on Friday 23rd June 2023.
    Despite last minute fears that he'd lost his voice, Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury festival on Friday 23rd June 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

  10. 24th June: The Pretenders are joined by Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury

    Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr join Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders on The Park Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday 24th June 2023.
    Dave Grohl and Johnny Marr join Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders on The Park Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday 24th June 2023. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

  12. 24th June: Guns N'Roses headline Glastonbury on Saturday night

    Slash and Axl Rose as Guns N'Roses headline Glastonbury on Saturday 24th June 2023.
    Slash and Axl Rose as Guns N'Roses headline Glastonbury on Saturday 24th June 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

  13. 25th June: Elton John headlines Glastonbury Sunday night

    Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Sunday 25th June 2023.
    Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Sunday 25th June 2023. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

  14. 8th and 9th July 2023: Blur return and play Wembley Stadium

    Blur make a comeback and perform at Wembley Stadium, 8th July 2023.
    Blur make a comeback and perform at Wembley Stadium, 8th July 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

  15. 26th July: Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

    The funeral procession for Sinead O'Connor in Bray, eastern Ireland on 8th August 2023.
    The funeral procession for Sinead O'Connor in Bray, eastern Ireland on 8th August 2023. Picture: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

  16. 29th July: Royal Blood play On The Beach in Brighton

    Royal Blood headline On The Beach festival in Brighton on Saturday 29th July 2023.
    Royal Blood headline On The Beach festival in Brighton on Saturday 29th July 2023. Picture: Rough Boys Media

  17. 30th July: Noel Gallagher plays On The Beach festival in Brighton

    Noel Gallagher performing at On The Beach festival in Brighton, 30th July 2023
    Noel Gallagher performing at On The Beach festival in Brighton, 30th July 2023. Picture: Radio X

  18. 6th September: The Rolling Stones announce their new album Hackney Diamonds at a press conference in East London

    Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend the launch event for The Rolling Stones' new album Hackney Diamonds at the Hackney Empire on 6th September 2023.
    Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend the launch event for The Rolling Stones' new album Hackney Diamonds at the Hackney Empire on 6th September 2023. Picture: David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

  19. 2nd November: The "last" Beatles song, Now And Then, is released.

    An ad for Now And Then by The Beatles at Fopp in Covent Garden.
    An ad for Now And Then by The Beatles at Fopp in Covent Garden. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy

  20. 30th November: Shane MacGowan dies

    The funeral procession For Shane MacGowan takes place in Dublin
    The funeral procession For Shane MacGowan takes place in Dublin on 8th December 2023. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

