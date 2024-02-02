Radio X Classic Rock unveils Love Rocks Valentine's Day playlist

2 February 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 15:46

The Radio X Classic Rocks Love Rocks playlist is available now on Global Player
The Radio X Classic Rocks Love Rocks playlist is available now on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock has the ideal selection of amazing power ballads and more for Valentine's Day with a very special playlist on Global Player.

Valentine’s Day is but a few days away, but don't panic!

Radio X Classic Rock has the perfect romantic playlist for the rock and metal fan in your life - Love Rocks!

Take a listen to all these classic tracks from the world's biggest names in rock...

Artists include Blondie, Aerosmith, REO Speedwagon, David Bowie and Patti Smith.

And If you're listening on Alexa, just say: "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Love Rocks"

Listen to the Radio X Love Rocks Playlist here

Aerosmith are one of the artists on the Love Rocks playlist on Global Player
Aerosmith are one of the artists on the Love Rocks playlist on Global Player. Picture: Ron Wolfson/MediaPunch/Alamy

Simply download Global Player, dial up our Love Songs Playlist and let the romance commence!

While you're there, you can enjoy the hundreds of other playlists, podcasts and shows from Radio X and all the other Global stations: Capital, Classic, Smooth, LBC, Heart and more.

And be sure to invite us to the wedding!

