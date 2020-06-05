WATCH: Why The Killers were so "nervous" for their 2009 Royal Albert Hall gig

Watch our video where Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. recall their special 2009 shows at the historic London venue.

The Killers have recalled their nerves before their epic gig at The Royal Albert Hall.

Radio X are preparing to play out their 2009 show at the iconic venue and the Las Vegas rockers caught up with Radio X's George Godfrey about the special nights they played from 5-6 July that year.

Frontman Brandon Flowers explained: "Well, it was the first time we'd done a proper filming of an entire gig, and so whether or not you notice on the recording or on the film, we were very nervous."

"It's a lot of production, a lot of cameras. You know, we were accustomed to the stage and the crowd, but it's a different experience when you know that red light is on."

He concluded: "But we were really happy with how it turned out. It's such an iconic venue and we were just flying high. Human was just such a big song at the time, and it gave us a lot of confidence, and I think you see that in the performance."

Watch them discuss the gig in our video above.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers performs in 2009. Picture: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Meanwhile, the pair also reminisced over the moment Ronnie Vannucci had a very real brush with death on stage.

Asked by George Godfrey about their worst gig ever, their drummer replied: "The first thing that pops to mind is, it wasn't a bad gig, and I think it was in Manchester...

"There was all this stage rigging and there were these heavy chains that are used to pull up a truss with lights and things, and the chains have to be, the linkage have to be really heavy and they sit in these baskets. And for whatever reason the chain was spilling over the basket and it came down inches away from my left and scared the s**t outta me."

Asked if it was a close shave, Vannucci Jr. replied: "Yeah, it was a close shave," before Flowers joked: "Well, not close enough, obviously".

The sticksman added: "I would've been toast, like dead, if it would have come any closer".

Listen to The Killers 2009 gig at The Royal Albert Hall this Friday 5 June from 8pm.

