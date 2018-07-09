VIDEOS: The Killers Play Intimate Gig At King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Brandon Flowers and co played the special show after their headline set at TRNSMT Festival.

The Killers played a last-minute show at Glasgow's King Tut's Wah Wah Hut after closing TRNSMT Festival in the city last night (8 July).

The Las Vegas rockers announced the intimate gig would take place at the tiny iconic venue, only selling tickets to fan club members and TRNSMT ticket holders.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at Glasgow's King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Picture: ROB LOUD/Press

Making a nod to the late-night show, Brandon Flowers and co kicked-off their 12-song set with Hot Fuss album track Midnight Show.

Watch their performance, in a clip shared by David Lewin, above.

Also appearing on the mini-setlist were the likes of Jenny Was a Friend of Mine, Human, Somebody Told Me and Mr. Brightside.

Watch The Killers perform The Man at the Glasgow venue, in a clip also shared by David Levin:

Speaking to the Daily Record ahead of the gig, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said: "I’m curious to see what that will do to my brain.

"I think it will bring back memories…We were going to open it up to the public but worried about announcing it on stage on Sunday because of the level of interest and the amount of people arriving. It might be a hazard.”

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Jr. at Glasgow's King Tut's Wah Wah Hut. Picture: Rob Loud

See The Killers' King Wah Wah Hut setlist:

1. Midnight Show

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Somebody Told Me

5. Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

6. Tyson vs. Douglas

7. Human

8. The Man

9. Spaceman

10. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

11. Mr. Brightside

12. All These Things That I've Done