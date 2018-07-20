VIDEO: The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci Drank His Own Sweat Like A Beast

See The Killers drummer prove just how dedicated he is to the blood, sweat and tears of rock 'n' roll.

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. has shared a video which sees him drink a glass of his own sweat.

The Killers drummer proved how hardcore he was when he captured himself squeezing out what appears to be a post-gig t-shirt into a wine glass.

The Mr. Brightside rocker shared the clip on The Killers' official Instagram account alongside the caption: "Rock & roll takes blood sweat & tears. But I don’t drink blood or tears."

Watch the impressive but pretty gross video above.

Now that's commitment.

The sticksman's probably been feeling very rock 'n' roll of late due to the company he keeps.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance on stage with the Las Vegas rockers during their set at Latitude Festival last week.

The former Oasis rocker teased he could be headed down to the music event after taking to Twitter to share a "Welcome To Suffolk" sign- the county in which the festival takes place every year.

He captioned his snap: "Lovely this time of year so I hear".

Lovely this time of year so I hear LG x pic.twitter.com/l0ZWnMtSe2 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 14, 2018

Sure enough, the Wall Of Glass, singer was making his way to the festival, where he showed his support for the Smile Like You Mean It outfit once again.

He wasn't up for doing any performances, mind you, telling the crowd he'd leave that up to the frontman.

Watch Liam's appearance here, in a video shared by Alan P-B, which occurred just before the band invited a fan to drum on stage with them during their Fore Reasons Unknown track.

