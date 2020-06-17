The Killers release new single My Own Soul’s Warning

The Killers. Picture: Press/Anton Corbijn

Brandon Flowers and co have shared the latest infectious new track to be taken from their forthcoming Imploding The Mirage album.

The Killers have shared their brand new single My Own Souls Warning.

The 80s-inspired track is the second track to be taken from their forthcoming album Imploding The Mirage, following their previously-revealed single Caution.

Listen to it here:

READ MORE: Why are The Killers called The Killers?

The artwork for My Own Soul’s Warning is a piece by the artist Thomas Blackshear, who also painted the artwork for the band's new album.

As a companion to the album sleeve, the artwork for My Own Soul’s Warning comes from a series of Blackshear works depicting the Native American Crow Tribe who gave the band their blessing to use the painting.

They wrote in a letter: "Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honour and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognise the need to also help keep our spirits positive."

READ MORE: What is The Killers' The Man single inspired by?

Meanwhile, The Killers were set to play UK and Irish dates this month, but were forced to postpone them due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band shared the updated tour poster back in April, alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021 UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle